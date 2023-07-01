Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has 'concrete chances' of sealing his Etihad Stadium exit before the transfer window slams shut, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having led the Citizens to a historic treble last season - thanks to clinching the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies - boss Pep Guardiola has set his sights on freshening up his squad.

Man City transfer news - Aymeric Laporte

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are considering a move for Laporte after sealing their return to continental football by qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

The report suggests the central defender ticks a lot of the boxes as Unai Emery eyes reinforcements, but a deal may be difficult to strike due to a desire to remain in the Champions League.

It is understood that Laporte has already snubbed a potential switch to Tottenham Hotspur after being sounded out by the north Londoners.

Respected reporter Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have requested information over the Spain international's availability, meaning he has plenty of Premier League suitors.

But Laporte has also gained interest from overseas, with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich adding him to their list of targets.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Laporte?

Galetti believes there is a strong possibility of Laporte moving onto pastures new after working his way onto the radar of various clubs.

The Italian journalist understands that Barcelona are an additional admirer of the 29-year-old, but discussions over his Manchester City future still need to be held.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "There are concrete chances of Laporte leaving Manchester City in the summer.

"Bayern are showing interest in him, but their priority is to sign Kim Min-jae at the beginning of July, and Barcelona are on his tracks as well.

"The future of the Spanish centre-back, whose contract expires in 2025, is still to be decided."

Should Man City sell Laporte this summer?

Manchester City broke their club-record transfer fee, according to BBC Sport, when they forked out £57million to sign Laporte from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

There is no doubt that the £130,000-per-week man has been a success at the Etihad Stadium, clinching an abundance of silverware along the way.

Laporte has made 179 appearances for Manchester City, contributing 12 goals and four assists while also helping his current employers to keep countless clean sheets.

But it seems that Guardiola is ready to cash in after deeming him surplus to requirements and being willing to listen to offers.

Manchester City have set their sights on signing RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, after lodging a £77million bid, and his arrival should result in Laporte heading through the exit door as there would be a lack of game-time on offer.