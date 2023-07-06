Manchester City star Joao Cancelo 'definitely could leave' the Etihad Stadium after being put up for sale by boss Pep Guardiola, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having completed the acquisition of Mateo Kovacic in a deal worth an initial £25million last week, the Citizens are looking to freshen up their squad with further incomings and outgoings.

Man City transfer news - Joao Cancelo

According to German media outlet Kicker, Cancelo is at the top of Arsenal's list of transfer targets as they look to close the gap on Manchester City ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests Gunners boss Arteta sees the Portugal international as an ideal solution as he aims to upgrade his full-back options.

Barcelona have also shown an interest in Cancelo and been handed a boost in their pursuit as Manchester City are willing to sanction a move to the La Liga giants if their £35million asking price is met.

The 29-year-old has returned to the Premier League champions after his loan with Bayern Munich came to an end and the Bundesliga side opted against taking advantage of their £61million option to buy.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cancelo has a 'bad relationship' with Manchester City chief Guardiola.

What has Dean Jones said about Cancelo?

Jones understands that Cancelo has been put on the market by Manchester City as they look to recoup some funds.

The respected reporter is aware that the Citizens are also willing to offload fellow right-back Kyle Walker, but Cancelo is more likely to head through the exit door.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Cancelo is available. There has been no obvious change in that and he can leave.

"We can see Kyle Walker has been talked about leaving too. They're kind of open to even that happening, so Cancelo definitely could leave."

Should Man City sell Cancelo ahead of the new season?

Cancelo still has four years remaining on his £250,000-per-week contract, according to Spotrac, so it would make business sense to get him off the wage bill if he is not at the forefront of Guardiola's plans.

But there is no doubt that the former Juventus man has shown he has plenty of talent since making the £60million move to Manchester City in 2019.

Cancelo has registered 31 goal contributions in 154 appearances, although the Citizens showed they can cope without him as they clinched the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies while he was on loan with Bayern.

Guardiola previously described the attack-minded full-back as 'special', further highlighting that he has made a lasting impression in the sky blue half of Manchester.

Although Cancelo has refuted claims that he had a bust-up with Guardiola before heading to Bayern for the second half of last season, now may be the perfect opportunity to part ways.