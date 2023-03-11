Manchester City star Joao Cancelo's days at the Etihad Stadium are 'definitely over' after he was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich by boss Pep Guardiola, journalist Steve Bates has told GIVEMESPORT.

The attack-minded full-back was deemed to be surplus to requirements as the reigning Premier League champions look to overtake pacesetters Arsenal at the top of the table.

Man City transfer news - Joao Cancelo

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Cancelo is already frustrated at Bayern and it is unlikely that the Bundesliga giants will take advantage of an option to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season.

The report suggests Chelsea and Real Madrid could enter the race for the Portugal international's signature if he returns to Manchester City.

Cancelo joined Bayern during the final stages of the January transfer window, when a six-month loan which included an option to buy for £61million was agreed.

But it seems that the 28-year-old, who still has more than four years remaining on his £250,000-per-week contract, is destined to return to Manchester City at the end of the campaign.

Cancelo has been on the Sky Blues' books since completing a £60million switch from Juventus in the 2019 summer transfer window.

What has Steve Bates said about Cancelo?

Bates believes Guardiola showed that he can be ruthless when he allowed Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to join Premier League rivals last summer.

Following disagreements, the journalist feels Cancelo has already made his final Manchester City appearance.

When asked whether the Bayern loanee could have a future at the Etihad Stadium, Bates told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's very difficult once Guardiola lets you go out on loan. I think he's probably made up his mind already.

"Guardiola sold Sterling, Jesus and Zinchenko last summer. They were really top, top players and doing well for him, but he let them go.

"Cancelo has obviously had disagreements with him and his form has gone. It has not been what it was, so I would suspect that Cancelo's days at City are definitely over."

Should Cancelo be handed a second chance at Man City?

There is no doubt that Cancelo made a telling impact at Manchester City as, according to Transfermarkt, he scored nine goals and registered a further 22 assists in 154 appearances.

The former Valencia man also got his hands on silverware five times during his spell at the Etihad Stadium.

But it appears that Cancelo was unhappy with the amount of game-time he was handed by Guardiola after returning from the World Cup, which led to his mid-season loan move.

It is impossible for the Manchester City chief, who has won the Champions League twice over the course of his managerial career, to give assurances when he has a big squad bursting with quality.

The title chasers will have little option but to seek an alternative buyer if Bayern do not trigger the permanent option and Cancelo, who has made 98 Premier League appearances, is unwilling to spend time on the bench.