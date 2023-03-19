Manchester City sent Joao Cancelo on loan to Bayern Munich as he had 'disagreements' with boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, journalist Steve Bates has told GIVEMESPORT.

The reigning Premier League champions are spending the second half of the season without being able to call upon the Portugal international due to the shock January deal.

Man City transfer news - Joao Cancelo

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea and Real Madrid could battle it out for Cancelo's signature if Bayern opt against making his temporary switch permanent at the end of the campaign.

The report suggests the attack-minded right-back is frustrated with how his spell with the Bundesliga title-chasers began and it is unlikely that he will still be at the Allianz Arena heading into next term.

Bayern acquired Cancelo's services on a six-month loan deal during the final stages of the January transfer window, but the agreement includes an option to buy for £61million.

Respected journalist Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old's days at Manchester City are 'definitely over' after he was shipped out to Germany.

Cancelo joined the Citizens in a £60million switch from Juventus in the 2019 summer transfer window, while he still has more than four years remaining on his £250,000-per-week contract.

What has Steve Bates said about Cancelo?

Bates believes Cancelo played a pivotal role in Manchester City securing more silverware last season, meaning Guardiola's decision to overlook him at stages this term came as a surprise.

The journalist feels the former Valencia man will not be able to resurrect his Etihad Stadium career after a bust-up with Guardiola.

Bates told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a real conundrum because I would have placed him as one of Manchester City's top three players, or certainly in the top five players, in their squad.

"He was so central to what they did last season, but this season hasn't gone so well for him and he has been in and out of the team.

"I think he had some disagreements with Guardiola. If you fall out with Guardiola, you're not going to win that battle. Obviously, that's why he has found himself at Bayern Munich."

Will Man City regret letting Cancelo leave?

Sofascore handed Cancelo an 8.5 match rating as he got his name on the scoresheet and registered an assist during Bayern's 5-3 victory over Augsburg last weekend.

The performance highlighted what the full-back is capable of, but Manchester City fans did not need a reminder as he racked up 31 goal contributions during his time in English football.

Although Cancelo was not at his best for Guardiola's charges prior to heading to the Bundesliga, as he went without a goal since October and was an unused substitute three times in the Premier League this season, there is no doubt that his eventual permanent departure will come as a blow.

But Manchester City cannot afford to have any disrupters in the dressing room and, considering he was unhappy with the amount of game-time he was handed after returning from the World Cup, Cancelo could cause issues behind the scenes.

With that being the case, allowing the Portuguese star to leave after getting his hands on silverware five times during his spell with the Citizens may be best for all parties.