Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has identified Josko Gvardiol as his 'main target' and the RB Leipzig star could break a world-record by heading to the Etihad Stadium, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Fresh from completing the treble - thanks to winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League - the Citizens are eager to strengthen their squad during the transfer window.

Man City transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

According to Sky Sport Germany, Manchester City have upped the ante in their pursuit of Gvardiol by lodging a £77million bid.

The report suggests negotiations have been held in recent days and although Leipzig had initially been insisting on £94million being paid, which is the value of the release clause which is due to come into effect next year, they are now searching for replacements in the transfer market.

It is understood that Gvardiol has told his Bundesliga employers that he wants to head to the Etihad Stadium, boosting Manchester City's chances of striking a deal.

Respected journalist Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the central defender is on the verge of agreeing a long-term contract with the reigning European champions after there were no issues when it came to negotiating personal terms.

Liverpool enquired over Gvardiol's availability earlier this year, but they have opted against strengthening their interest after being put off by his price tag.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Gvardiol?

Galetti understands that Gvardiol is Guardiola's primary target as he looks to freshen up Manchester City's defence ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Italian reporter is expecting the Croatia international to become the most expensive central defender in history if he ends up leaving Leipzig before the transfer window slams shut.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Josko Gvardiol is the main target of Guardiola to strengthen the defence. Manchester City will do their best to get him into the Premier League.

"Let's get ready to see the negotiation that could beat the world-record fee for a centre-back transfer which, at the moment, is held by Harry Maguire."

Would Gvardiol be a good signing for Man City?

FBref data highlights that Gvardiol averaged more blocks, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than Aymeric Laporte last season.

That emphasises the 21-year-old could be an upgrade on the Manchester City defender, who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Gvardiol has also shown that he is capable of causing problems from set pieces as, during the early stages of his senior club career, he has racked up 15 goal contributions.

His performances at last year's World Cup did not go unnoticed, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor describing him as 'sublime', so he has impressed on the international stage as well as in Leipzig's colours.

Gvardiol, who is on a contract worth £59,000-per-week, would be an exciting addition to Manchester City's backline.