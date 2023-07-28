Manchester City are interested in Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT a move to the Etihad Stadium will only be possible after a key development.

Having made history by leading the Citizens to a memorable treble last season - thanks to winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies - boss Pep Guardiola is looking to upgrade his squad.

Man City transfer news - Benjamin Pavard

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester City are in a race with arch-rivals Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus for Pavard's signature.

The respected journalist suggests the 2018 World Cup winner, who made 43 appearances last term, has no intention of extending his Bayern contract and the Bundesliga club's hierarchy are still waiting for concrete offers.

It is understood that Manchester City have identified Pavard as an ideal replacement for Kyle Walker if the England international heads in the opposite direction to the Allianz Arena.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool and Chelsea have been in discussions with the Bayern right-back's representatives over a potential move to the Premier League as well.

There is growing uncertainty over where Pavard's long-term future lies as he has entered the final 12 months of his £116,000-per-week contract in Bavaria.

Despite running out of time to cash in on the Frenchman, Bayern are still holding out for up to £35million after he has attracted widespread interest.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Pavard?

Sheth believes Manchester City will only enter negotiations with Bayern if Walker and Joao Cancelo leave the Etihad Stadium, leaving Guardiola light on right-back options.

The Sky Sports reporter understands that the Citizens are keen on the 27-year-old, who has won the Bundesliga title on four occasions, and they are putting plans in place behind the scenes in case they need to pounce.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "If they were to sell Walker and Cancelo, you would think they would go in for Pavard.

"The link to Pavard has been there throughout this transfer window. There does seem to be interest from Manchester City, but I think it's in the background just now until they know exactly what's happening with their full-backs."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man City?

According to 90min, Manchester City have told Bernardo Silva they have no intention of sanctioning his exit despite having a desire to move onto pastures new.

The report suggests the Portugal international has attracted interest from long-term suitors Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after racking up 15 goal contributions last season, with both clubs keen to explore a deal.

It is understood that Silva has also received a contract offer from the big-spending Saudi Pro League worth close to £80million-per-year, which would result in him pocketing £220,000 every 24 hours.

But Manchester City are holding firm and are under no pressure to sell the creative midfielder as he still has two years remaining on his £150,000-per-week deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva has found the back of the net 55 times and provided a further 59 assists in 306 appearances for Guardiola's charges.

The 28-year-old has also lifted silverware on 14 occasions since sealing a £43million switch from Monaco in 2017.