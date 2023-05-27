Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels Ilkay Gundogan is 'priceless' and is keen to retain his services at the Etihad Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already got their hands on the Premier League title, the Blues could complete the treble when they compete for the FA Cup and Champions League trophies in the coming weeks.

Man City transfer news - Ilkay Gundogan

According to The Sunday Times, Gundogan is edging towards committing his long-term future to Manchester City despite gaining interest from a host of clubs.

The report suggests the midfielder is poised to sign a new contract and will snub a move to Barcelona after the La Liga giants put a two-year deal with an extension option on the table.

Manchester City are in a race against time to get Gundogan to sign on the dotted line as his current agreement, which is worth £165,000-per-week, is due to expire at the end of next month.

The uncertainty over the 32-year-old's future has resulted in Arsenal entering the race for his signature, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta identifying him as an ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City will 'do anything' to tempt Gundogan into agreeing fresh terms.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Gundogan?

Sheth believes winning three trophies would be the perfect way for Gundogan to bring the curtain down on his Manchester City career.

However, the Sky Sports reporter understands the newly-crowned Premier League champions are eager to stop the Germany international leaving as a free agent.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be an incredible way to bookmark his Manchester City career if, as captain, he wins the treble and lifts all three of those trophies. Where do you go from there?

"But Pep Guardiola's thinking is this guy is priceless and someone who is a first team player. Yes, he's in his 30s, but that doesn't matter. Look at the influence he has on the pitch and off the pitch as well. They desperately want him to stay."

How has Gundogan performed for Man City?

Gundogan has racked up close to 100 goal contributions in slightly more than 300 Manchester City appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

That emphasises the Blues' skipper, who joined in a £21million deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, has been a huge success.

Gundogan has clinched an abundance of silverware along the way, with even more in the offing, while he has played a pivotal role in Manchester City's run to the Champions League final.

Sofascore handed the German a match rating of 7.9 for his performance in the semi-final second leg victory over Real Madrid, when he won seven ground duels, made two key passes, and created a big chance.

Gundogan, who is approaching 190 Premier League outings, will go down as a Manchester City legend regardless of when he leaves the club.