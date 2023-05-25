Manchester City are open to keeping Ilkay Gundogan, but Pep Guardiola is facing a 'problem' over giving the Etihad Stadium favourite regular game-time, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having retained their Premier League crown, the Sky Blues have now set their sights on lifting the Champions League and FA Cup trophies ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

Man City transfer news - Ilkay Gundogan

According to The Athletic, Arsenal hold a concrete interest in Gundogan and are looking to pounce amid growing uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

The report suggests Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is driving the north Londoners' pursuit of the Manchester City captain, having previously worked with him at the Etihad Stadium, and he has been identified as an ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka.

But it is understood that Gundogan is poised to sign a new long-term contract with his current employers and, in the process, snub a move to Barcelona after the La Liga giants put a two-year deal with the option of a further year on the table.

The Germany international's current agreement, which is worth £165,000-per-week, is due to expire in the summer.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City will 'do anything' to tempt Gundogan into penning fresh terms.

What has Dean Jones said about Gundogan?

Jones believes that Manchester City boss Guardiola is facing a dilemma over fitting Gundogan into his plans if the central midfielder signs on the dotted line.

The respected journalist feels the terms of a new contract could also prove to be a stumbling block for the Sky Blues.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there's always been an openness to Gundogan staying. I think the problem around it will be what are the terms and how do Manchester City find room for him in their squad?

"Also, how does he fit in with the rebuild that needs to take place every single season to make sure they remain at the very top?"

Does Gundogan deserve a new contract?

Gundogan has played a pivotal role in Manchester City's hunt for the treble, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has scored nine goals and registered a further seven assists in 48 appearances this season.

The 32-year-old has now been afforded more than 300 outings during his time at the Etihad Stadium, winning an abundance of silverware along the way.

WhoScored have handed him an average match rating of 7.13 for his Premier League performances this season - a figure only bettered by Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Rodri.

That further emphasises that Gundogan, who joined in a £21million deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, remains a huge influence.

Guardiola recently admitted to adoring Gundogan when he was asked about the Manchester City skipper, and it is abundantly clear that he deserves a new contract.