Manchester City may struggle to 'demand a fee as high as £70million' as they look to bring the curtain down on Joao Cancelo's Etihad Stadium career, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having led the Citizens to a memorable treble - thanks to winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League - boss Pep Guardiola is eager to freshen up his squad.

Man City transfer news - Joao Cancelo

According to German media outlet Kicker, Cancelo could seal a move to Arsenal ahead of the upcoming campaign as he is at the top of Mikel Arteta's list of transfer targets.

The report suggests the Gunners' chief, who worked with the Portugal international during his time as Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, sees him as an ideal solution as he aims to upgrade his full-back options.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cancelo is 'appreciated' by Arsenal, which has led to the north Londoners monitoring his situation.

It is understood that Guardiola could opt against including the 29-year-old in the Manchester City squad which travels to Japan for a pre-season training camp as he is eager for a move to be sanctioned.

Barcelona have also shown an interest in Cancelo, who has returned to the Etihad Stadium after Bayern Munich chose not to take advantage of their £61million option to buy him at the end of his loan spell.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Cancelo?

Sheth has doubts over whether Manchester City will be able to recoup a fee in excess of £70million after already showing a willingness to sell Cancelo for a smaller amount to Bayern.

But the respected journalist understands that Guardiola is still eager to offload the £250,000-per-week man ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I just wonder whether they can still demand a fee as high as £70million for Cancelo.

"Of course, the contract situation would dictate that they could, but because it didn't happen with Bayern, I just wonder whether other clubs are now looking at it and thinking, 'you were more than happy to let him go. You had an option inserted way back in January anyway, so why are we going to go that high on a price when we know you don't want him at the club anymore?'

"That could have a factor on how much money City can get. But all the noises are suggesting that City would be happy to see Cancelo leave the club."

What's next for Man City?

Cancelo is not the only big-name who could be on his way out of Manchester City as, according to CBS Sports, Al-Hilal have informed the reigning Premier League champions that they are ready to pay £60million for Bernardo Silva.

The report suggests the Saudi Pro League side are willing to offer the winger a contract worth close to £43million-per-year, while he has not made a final decision over his future after also attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

But Manchester City are desperate to hold onto Silva and, in a bid to end speculation over whether he will remain with Guardiola's charges, a new contract offer has been put on the table.

The 28-year-old's current agreement, which sees him pocket £150,000-per-week, is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

Silva has racked up 114 goal contributions in a Manchester City shirt, winning an abundance of silverware along the way.