Manchester City are 'open' to letting Etihad Stadium talent Cole Palmer join West Ham United, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT how the potential deal will be structured and when it could be rubber-stamped.

Fresh from winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League during a memorable campaign a matter of months ago, Pep Guardiola's side have already added further silverware to the trophy cabinet since the new season got underway as they clinched the Super Cup earlier this week.

Man City transfer news - Cole Palmer

According to The Guardian, West Ham are attempting to soften the blow of potentially seeing Lucas Paqueta join Manchester City by recruiting Palmer from the reigning Premier League champions.

The report suggests the Hammers initially asked the Citizens about the possibility of a loan deal, but they have a better chance of negotiating a switch which would see the winger, who has made 41 appearances since coming through the ranks, head to east London permanently.

Palmer has made an eye-catching start to the new campaign, finding the back of the net twice in just 121 minutes of action and claiming the all-important equaliser against Sevilla in the Super Cup final earlier this week.

But it appears that a Manchester City exit could still be on the cards as Guardiola has confirmed the 21-year-old may be sold, while a loan switch is out of the question.

West Ham are looking to pounce amid the uncertainty over Palmer's future, with Moyes identifying him as a top target ahead of the September 1 deadline.

But Manchester City are in a strong negotiating position as their academy graduate's contract, which is worth £20,000-per-week, still has three years to run.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Palmer?

Romano understands that Manchester City are willing to sell Palmer to Premier League rivals West Ham, but only if the deal includes buyback and sell-on clauses.

The Italian journalist believes the coming days are critical for the England under-21 international, who has been described as 'fantastic' by Guardiola, as the Citizens could continue negotiating with the capital club over Paqueta.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester City are open to letting Cole Palmer go to West Ham. But, as always for their talents, they want a buyback clause and a sell-on clause, so it's not that easy to structure the deal.

"I think it will be decided this week because it will become clear if Manchester City go for Paqueta and close the deal or they will move onto different targets as, with West Ham, it is not going to be an easy negotiation."

What's next for Man City?

Manchester City are facing a battle to acquire Paqueta as, according to the Telegraph, West Ham have slapped a £85million price tag on their Brazilian talisman.

The report suggests the Hammers are holding firm on the figure as it is equal to the release clause written into his £150,000-per-week contract, which cannot be activated until next summer.

Manchester City are preparing to test West Ham's resolve with a fresh £80million proposal, having already had a bid rejected, while personal terms have been agreed with Paqueta.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the creative midfielder is capable of being a 'special' addition to Guardiola's squad.

The Citizens are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit after Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for up to four months due to being forced to undergo surgery.