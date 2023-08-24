Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has 'always appreciated' Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Nunes and a move to the Etihad Stadium could be rubber-stamped on one condition, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Citizens have already got their hands on silverware during the early stages of the campaign, having beaten Sevilla to Super Cup honours, but the squad could be bolstered ahead of the summer window slamming shut on September 1.

Man City transfer news - Matheus Nunes

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City have been left frustrated in their initial attempts to land Nunes as an opening bid worth £47million was just rejected by Wolves.

The report suggests the Premier League rivals remain locked in discussions over the Portugal international, who was sent off during his current employers' heavy defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, and an improved offer could be lodged.

Although it is understood that Nunes has already agreed personal terms with Manchester City, Wolves are seeking a higher fee due to having little time to find a replacement on the market.

But the West Midlands outfit's financial situation could make it difficult to resist bids of a certain level for the central midfielder, who is being targeted after Kevin De Bruyne underwent surgery on a hamstring injury.

Nunes still has four years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £85,000-per-week, while Wolves have an option to extend the agreement by a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old has been on Wanderers' books since sealing a club-record move worth £42.2million from Portuguese giants Sporting last summer.

Manchester City summer signings Fee Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) £77.6m Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) £30m Spike Brits (AFC Wimbledon) Undisclosed Yangel Herrera (Girona) Undisclosed All transfer fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Nunes?

Romano understands that Guardiola has been tracking Nunes for a prolonged period and, as a result, insisted on making a move for the Wolves man during internal meetings.

But the transfer expert believes Manchester City will only be able to recruit the former Estoril talent if they are willing to pay over the odds during the final days of the window.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Matheus Nunes is a player that Pep Guardiola, especially, has always appreciated. He's always been mentioned by Guardiola in internal meetings, so this is why Manchester City mentioned him again in recent days.

"This is a possibility they are considering, but we have to understand it's always difficult to convince clubs to sell when you arrive in the final seven or eight days of the window.

"Wolves, in this case, don't want Matheus Nunes to leave, so it has to be a very big proposal, otherwise it is going to be complicated."

What's next for Man City?

Joao Cancelo could be set to take a step closer to the Manchester City exit door as, according to Spanish sources, agent Jorge Mendes will arrive in Barcelona imminently to finalise a move to the La Liga giants.

The report suggests negotiations have progressed for the right-back, who has racked up 31 goal contributions in 154 appearances for the Citizens, and a compromise is expected to be reached in the coming days.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that offloading Cancelo would come as a major boost for Guardiola as he does not feature in his plans.

A move to Barcelona would also allow Manchester City to get the Portugal international's £250,000-per-week wages off their books.

Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan with Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga heavyweights opted against taking advantage of a £61million option to make the switch permanent.