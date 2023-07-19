Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez is 'ready' to seal his Etihad Stadium departure and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT the fee Al-Ahli will have to pay to rubber-stamp the move.

Having enjoyed a memorable campaign in which he lifted the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies with Pep Guardiola's side, the winger is edging towards the Citizens' exit door.

Man City transfer news - Riyad Mahrez

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are awaiting an improved proposal from Al-Ahli after rejecting an initial bid worth £18million for Mahrez.

The report suggests the Algeria international, who has scored 78 goals and provided a further 59 assists in 236 appearances for the Citizens, is eager to complete a move to the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

It is understood that Mahrez has already agreed personal terms with Al-Ahli, and he is in line to pen a two-year contract worth £43million-per-year, plus bonuses, if Manchester City sanction his exit.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guardiola has been forced to adjust his summer plans after the 32-year-old has informed him of his wish to move onto pastures new.

Mahrez has entered the final two years of his £200,000-per-week deal at the Etihad Stadium, meaning Manchester City are able to stand firm as they look to drive up a potential fee.

The former Leicester City man has lifted silverware on 12 occasions since arriving in a club-record £60million move five years ago.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mahrez?

Romano believes there is a serious possibility of Mahrez heading to Al-Ahli, with the Saudi Arabian outfit preparing to hold talks over a transfer.

The Italian journalist feels an increased offer worth in the region of £22million would be enough to convince Manchester City to part ways with the wide-man, who is eager to make the switch.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure that this deal is very concrete. There will be direct conversations now between the Saudi club and Manchester City to discuss the fee.

"I think it could be something around €25million for Mahrez at the end of the story, and the player is ready. It's up to the clubs."

What's next for Man City?

According to Football Insider, Manchester City could strengthen their interest in RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo if Mahrez seals his departure ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests Guardiola is a long-term admirer of the creative midfielder, who registered 16 goal contributions last season, and may look to test the Bundesliga side's resolve.

But Leipzig are under no pressure to sell Olmo as his contract, which sees him rake in more than £155,000-per-week, still has four years to run.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are leading Burnley and Leicester City in the race to sign Manchester City academy product Cole Palmer on loan.

It is understood that Guardiola is open to allowing the 21-year-old to seal a temporary move away from the Etihad Stadium as he looks to build experience.

Palmer has scored four goals and recorded a further two assists since breaking into the first-team picture at Manchester City.