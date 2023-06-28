Manchester City have a 'long-standing interest' in Josko Gvardiol and have entered discussions with RB Leipzig over a move to the Etihad Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is looking to strengthen his squad and, having already seen a £90million bid rejected for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, he is aiming to bolster his backline.

Man City transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Gvardiol as, according to The Sun, he has told Leipzig he is keen to complete the switch.

The report suggests the Bundesliga giants are willing to sanction the Croatia international's exit if an offer worth £78million, plus £7million in add-ons, is tabled by the Citizens.

It is understood that Manchester City have opened the bidding at £77million, which has led to Leipzig seeking replacements in the transfer market.

Respected Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the central defender is Guardiola's top target ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Although Liverpool enquired over Gvardiol's availability earlier this year, they have chosen against strengthening their interest after being put off by his price tag.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Gvardiol?

Sheth understands that Gvardiol has been on Manchester City's radar for a number of months and, as a result, they have opened discussions with Leipzig.

Although the Sky Sports reporter doubts the reigning Premier League champions want to meet the German side's demands, he has refused to rule out the possibility of a deal being struck.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "There is a long-standing interest in the Croatian defender at RB Leipzig, Josko Gvardiol.

"He is one of the most wanted players in European football. We understand that City are in talks with Leipzig over Gvardiol.

"The information stopped short of a formal bid going in, but we think that Leipzig would want around £85million, which would be a world record for a defender. They're looking for that kind of money.

"Would City want to spend that much? Probably not. But it probably is an area that they do want to strengthen."

Would Gvardiol improve Man City's defence?

There is no doubt that Gvardiol would make an impact at the Etihad Stadium as, according to FBref, he averaged more blocks, interceptions and clearances than current Manchester City defenders Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Aymeric Laporte per 90 minutes during the 2022/23 campaign.

The 21-year-old, who has won silverware in his homeland and Germany, also shone at the World Cup last year.

WhoScored data highlights that Gvardiol racked up the most interceptions and clearances, on average, in Croatia's squad.

The former Dinamo Zagreb man's performances in Qatar resulted in Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor describing him as 'sublime'.

Gvardiol, who is on a contract worth £59,000-per-week at Leipzig, would be an astute addition to Manchester City's backline as they challenge for more trophies.