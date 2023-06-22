Manchester City hold an 'interest' in Declan Rice and the Etihad Stadium outfit could lodge a bid to rival Arsenal for the West Ham United star, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Ilkay Gundogan agreeing to join La Liga giants Barcelona at the end of his contract, Pep Guardiola is scouring the market for a midfield replacement.

Man City transfer news - Declan Rice

According to The Athletic, Manchester City are expected to test West Ham's resolve by putting forward an opening offer for Rice on Thursday.

The report suggests the Premier League champions have been actively exploring an approach for the 24-year-old and are now preparing to head to the negotiating table.

Arsenal have already failed with two bids worth up to £90million for Rice, with West Ham holding out for £100million.

But it is understood that a Manchester City offer is imminent, while Arsenal are preparing to return with a third proposal as they look to secure the signature of the Hammers' captain.

Manchester United are also readying a player-plus-cash bid, and transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rice could be the 'best signing of the summer' at Old Trafford.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Rice?

Jacobs understands that West Ham are holding out for a bidding war after Rice has attracted a number of suitors ahead of next season.

Although the respected journalist is aware that a bid has not been forthcoming from the Etihad Stadium at this stage, he has hinted that is due to change.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "From West Ham's point of view, they would love a bidding war. There is interest from Manchester City, but they haven't made a bid yet.

"Of course, once one club makes a bid, it can be a domino effect and things can move quite quickly."

Would Rice be a good signing for Man City?

During an interview with talkSPORT, West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan revealed Rice has already made his final appearance for the club due to wanting to take on a fresh challenge.

Considering the central midfielder's £60,000-per-week contract is due to expire next summer, although the Hammers have an option to extend the agreement by another 12 months, Manchester City should pounce.

Sofascore data highlights that Rice won four ground duels, completed three clearances and made as many tackles as he led West Ham to Europa Conference League glory in a victory over Fiorentina in the final earlier this month.

The England international has also become more of a threat in the final third of the pitch, having found the back of the net five times and contributed a further four assists during the 2022/23 campaign.

Rice already has bags of Premier League experience, after making 204 appearances in the competition, and he would be a shrewd investment for Manchester City.