Manchester City have set their sights on landing RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol and 'the exchange is ongoing' at the Etihad Stadium, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Fresh from completing a memorable treble - thanks to securing the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies last season - Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is eager to bolster his squad.

Man City transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

According to the Telegraph, Manchester City are on the brink of making Gvardiol their latest signing as negotiations with Leipzig are expected to conclude in the coming days.

The report suggests the Croatia international's representatives have informed the Bundesliga outfit of his desire to link-up with Guardiola's charges, while the deal will be worth £86million.

It is understood that Manchester City are facing competition for Gvardiol's signature as he has attracted interest from a host of top clubs, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur wanted to acquire his services last year.

But the Citizens appear to be in pole position to land the central defender as they have already reached an agreement over personal terms ahead of a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gvardiol would be a 'frightening signing' for Manchester City.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gvardiol?

Romano understands that Manchester City have remained in discussions with Leipzig after struggling to convince the German side to lower their demands for Gvardiol.

The respected Italian reporter believes the former Dinamo Zagreb man is in line to become a record-breaker if he seals the switch.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Leipzig want more than €100million for Gvardiol, so this is not an easy negotiation at all.

"He's going to probably be the most expensive centre-back in the history of the game. This is why, at the moment, the exchange is ongoing, but not that easy."

How did Gvardiol perform last season?

WhoScored data highlights that Gvardiol averaged 2.3 clearances, 1.1 interceptions, 0.8 tackles and 0.6 blocks per Bundesliga outing during the 2022/23 campaign.

With that being the case, it is clear that the £59,000-per-week man would add more stability to Manchester City's backline.

Gvardiol also proved that he is capable of being a menace from set pieces as he got his name on the scoresheet three times over the course of 41 appearances last season.

The 21-year-old, who has been handed 87 outings since joining Leipzig, also shone at the World Cup midway through the campaign.

Sofascore statistics show that Gvardiol averaged 5.3 clearances per appearance as he came agonisingly close to helping Croatia into the final.