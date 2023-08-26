Manchester City want to sign 'fantastic talent' Eberechi Eze but are facing a major stumbling block in their attempts to lure the Crystal Palace star to the Etihad Stadium, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having built on last season's treble by already getting their hands on the Super Cup, Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is looking to freshen up his squad ahead of the summer window slamming shut next week.

Man City transfer news - Eberechi Eze

According to the Evening Standard, Palace are unwilling to sanction Eze's exit for less than £70million after he has worked his way onto Manchester City's radar.

The report suggests the reigning Premier League champions are considering making a bid for the attacking midfielder, who has not missed a single minute of the new season, after giving up in their attempts to land West Ham United talisman Lucas Paqueta.

It is understood that Guardiola wants to recruit Eze or Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes after setting his sights on bolstering his midfield options ahead of the September 1 deadline, although bids are expected to be met with resistance.

Manchester City scouts have been impressed with Eze after watching the one-cap England international in action numerous times over the last six months.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Queens Park Rangers man significantly increased his value after being handed his Three Lions debut by Gareth Southgate earlier this year.

But, with his £30,000-per-week contract being due to expire in the summer of 2025, Manchester City are looking to pounce for Eze.

Manchester City summer signings Fee Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) £77.6m Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) £30m Spike Brits (AFC Wimbledon) Undisclosed Yangel Herrera (Girona) Undisclosed All transfer fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Eze?

Romano believes that Manchester City will find it difficult to tempt Palace into selling Eze during the final days of the transfer window.

The Italian journalist feels the Eagles have already shown they mean business by holding onto Michael Olise and Cheick Doucoure despite interest from Premier League rivals, meaning they will hold firm over the 25-year-old as well.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Eze is a fantastic talent. But Manchester City know that Palace are being very tough in negotiations, as they were with Olise in negotiations with Chelsea.

"Liverpool asked for information about Doucoure, but Palace want to keep their stars, so it has to be something very big in terms of proposals. Otherwise, it's going to be difficult to sign their stars in the final days of the window."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man City?

It appears that Joao Cancelo has made his final appearance in a Manchester City shirt as, according to Spanish sources, agent Jorge Mendes will arrive in Barcelona imminently to finalise a move to the La Liga giants.

The report suggests negotiations have progressed for the Portugal international, who has registered 31 goal contributions in 154 appearances for the Citizens, and a deal is expected to be rubber-stamped in the coming days.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that selling Cancelo would come as a major boost for Guardiola as he does not feature in his future plans.

A switch to Barcelona would also allow Manchester City to get the attack-minded right-back's £250,000-per-week wages off their books.

Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan with Bayern Munich, but the reigning Bundesliga champions chose not to take advantage of a £61million option to make the move permanent.