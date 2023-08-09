Manchester City star Bernardo Silva could make a major U-turn over his future after being heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Pep Guardiola's side have entered their final preparations ahead of getting the Premier League season underway with a trip to Burnley on Friday.

Man City transfer news - Bernardo Silva

According to The Times, Silva could hand Manchester City a major boost heading into the final weeks of the summer window as he is seriously considering signing a new contract.

The report suggests the Portugal international, who has racked up 114 goal contributions in 307 appearances for the Citizens, has been mulling over whether to embark on a fresh challenge after being courted by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

It represents a change of stance from Silva as it emerged earlier this month that he was desperate to join Barcelona, but the La Liga giants' financial problems have complicated matters.

The Catalonian side are refusing to give up in their pursuit as they have launched a joint loan bid for the creative midfielder and Manchester City teammate Joao Cancelo ahead of the new campaign.

Silva still has two years remaining on his £150,000-per-week contract, meaning the Citizens are not necessarily under pressure to sanction his exit, but committing his long-term future to last season's Treble winners would strengthen their hand.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Silva?

Sheth believes the ongoing saga over where Silva's future lies has taken a major twist as penning a new contract is now a possibility.

The Sky Sports reporter understands that Guardiola is keen to keep the 28-year-old, who cost £43million when he joined from Monaco in 2017.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Bernardo Silva is another one being linked with a move. Guardiola has talked publicly about how desperate he is for him to stay at the club.

"There's even talk now of Bernardo Silva potentially signing a new contract at the club. In the last three or four windows, we're always hearing about him maybe not being happy at Manchester City and whether he wants to leave. But, every single time, he ends up staying. I think Pep Guardiola definitely does want him to stay."

What's next for Man City?

It appears that Guardiola is eager to strengthen his attacking midfield options as, according to Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte, Manchester City have tabled a £70million bid for West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta.

The report suggests the Citizens' chief has pushed for the hierarchy to make an offer for the former Lyon man, who registered 12 goal contributions and won the Europa Conference League with the Hammers last season, after he also looked to sign him 12 months ago.

Instead of heading to the Etihad Stadium, Paqueta relocated to east London after West Ham shattered their transfer record by negotiating a £51million deal.

It has emerged that the capital club are willing to sanction the 25-year-old's move to Manchester City for an upfront fee of at least £80million.

West Ham are in a strong negotiating position as Paqueta's £150,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, while there is an option to exercise a 12-month extension as well.