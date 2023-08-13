Manchester City have been boosted in their pursuit of Michael Olise after Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has made an eye-catching admission ahead of a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having led his side to a historic treble last season - thanks to lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies - Citizens chief Pep Guardiola is looking to draft in reinforcements ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Man City transfer news - Michael Olise

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are ready to battle it out with Premier League rivals Chelsea for Olise's signature during the final weeks of the summer window.

The report suggests Palace could be powerless in their attempts to keep the wide-man, who racked up 13 goal contributions in 40 appearances last season, as there is a £35million release clause written into his contract.

In a bid to boost their chances of keeping Olise at Selhurst Park, the Eagles are planning to put a new £100,000-per-week deal on the table.

Reaching an agreement over fresh terms would allow Palace to take the release clause out of the equation, while the France under-21 international would also secure a significant pay rise as he currently pockets £45,000 every seven days.

But Hodgson, the south Londoners' boss, has admitted he is in the dark over Olise's future after he has worked his way onto Manchester City and Chelsea's radar.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Reading man's departure would come as a significant blow for Palace.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Olise?

Sheth understands that Olise is firmly in Manchester City's sights as they look to replace Riyad Mahrez following his £30million move to Al Ahli.

The Sky Sports reporter believes Palace are aware of the reigning Premier League and European champions' eagerness to strike a deal, while Hodgson has conceded the 21-year-old will be difficult to keep out of Guardiola's clutches.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "As far as incomings go, I think there's an interest in Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

"I think Crystal Palace are aware of that interest. Roy Hodgson has spoken publicly about Michael Olise, saying it will be difficult for them to keep a player like that.

"With the clubs that potentially could be interested in him - Chelsea and Manchester City - he's said he is aware that they're very, very big clubs and I wouldn't be surprised if a player like Michael Olise's head was turned, but he's got an injury at the moment."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man City?

Cole Palmer could head through the Manchester City exit door before the transfer window slams shut as, according to the Evening Standard, West Ham United will push to include him in a deal if Lucas Paqueta moves in the opposite direction.

The report suggests Hammers boss David Moyes has identified the winger as a target and will look to sign him permanently or on loan if the Citizens pounce for their talisman.

Palmer got his season off to a promising start when he got his name on the scoresheet after coming off the bench during Manchester City's Community Shield defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

The 21-year-old's curling effort took his goal tally up to five since breaking into Guardiola's first-team plans, while he also impressed on the international stage during the summer.

Palmer found the back of the net once and claimed an additional three assists as he helped England to win the Under-21 European Championships.