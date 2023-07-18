Manchester City star Kyle Walker could convince Pep Guardiola to sanction his move to Bayern Munich when talks are held over his Etihad Stadium future within the next 24 hours, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The right-back has been on the Citizens' books since completing a £53million switch from Tottenham Hotspur six years ago, but he may head onto pastures new ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Man City transfer news - Kyle Walker

According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern have entered negotiations with Manchester City after Walker has informed them of his wish to join the reigning Bundesliga champions.

The report suggests the England international, who has made 254 appearances for the Citizens, has reached a verbal agreement over a two-year contract at the Allianz Arena, which could be extended by a further 12 months.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guardiola's decision to leave Walker out of Manchester City's starting line-up for the Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan may have had an impact on where he sees his future.

But last season's treble winners have been keen to hold onto the 33-year-old, who has also been linked with a return to boyhood club Sheffield United following their return to the top flight.

It is understood that Manchester City have been eager for Walker to pen a one-year contract extension as they attempt to ward off additional interest from Juventus.

The full-back has entered the final 12 months of his current agreement, which is worth £160,000-per-week, at the Etihad Stadium.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Walker?

Romano understands that Manchester City are determined to hold discussions over Walker's plans before entertaining a proposal from Bayern.

The Italian journalist is aware that the five-time Premier League title-winner is preparing to have a conversation with Guardiola over his future within the next 24 hours.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Before entering into any negotiations, they want to understand what Kyle Walker really wants to do.

"There will be a conversation between Kyle Walker and Pep Guardiola. It could be today. He will be very direct about the proposal he received from Bayern."

What's next for Man City?

According to The Guardian, Manchester City have identified Benjamin Pavard as their number one target to replace Walker if he heads through the exit door.

The report suggests RB Leipzig central defender Josko Gvardiol also remains a Guardiola target, with talks ongoing after an initial bid worth £64.2million plus add-ons was rejected.

Pavard has made 162 appearances in a Bayern shirt, scoring 12 goals and laying on as many assists along the way.

The Bavarian giants are seeking up to £35million for the 2018 World Cup winner's services after he has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Liverpool and Chelsea have become the latest clubs to enter the race for Pavard as Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Premier League rivals are in discussions with his representatives.

The Frenchman has moved into the final 12 months of his £116,000-per-week contract at Bayern, opening the door for a potential switch.