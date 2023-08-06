Manchester City star Joao Cancelo 'definitely has to leave' the Etihad Stadium for a key reason, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already allowed Riyad Mahrez to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in a £30million deal, Citizens boss Pep Guardiola could sanction further big-name departures ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Man City transfer news - Joao Cancelo

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cancelo is eager to seal a switch to Barcelona and has already agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants.

The Italian journalist suggests head coach Xavi has been keen to sign the right-back, who has been on Manchester City's books since making the £60million move from Juventus four years ago, since January and talks are ongoing over the structure of a potential deal.

Cancelo ended up joining Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich during the winter window instead, but he has returned to the Etihad Stadium after they opted against taking advantage of the £61million option to make his loan move permanent.

It is understood that the Portugal international has been identified as Barcelona's top priority as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the fast-approaching new campaign.

Although Manchester City are in a strong negotiating position as Cancelo's £250,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, a move to Catalonia could still be on the cards.

That is because transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 29-year-old is expected to move onto pastures new.

Cancelo has made 154 appearances for Manchester City, chalking up 31 goal contributions and lifting silverware five times along the way.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Cancelo?

Galetti believes Cancelo needs to seek an exit route out of Manchester City as Guardiola remains keen to offload him.

The respected reporter understands the former Benfica man does not see eye-to-eye with the Citizens' chief, meaning it is best for all parties if he embarks on a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Nothing has changed in Guardiola and Manchester City's mind about Joao Cancelo.

"After his experience at Bayern Munich, Cancelo definitely has to leave this summer. The bad relationship with the manager cannot be resolved in the next weeks, so he has to leave."

What's next for Man City?

Cancelo is not the only Manchester City star who could be on his way to Barcelona as, according to Spanish sources, Bernardo Silva is desperate to complete a similar move.

The report suggests the creative midfielder dreams of leaving the Premier League for La Liga, after scoring 55 goals in the English top flight, but the Blaugrana's financial situation means a big-money switch is unlikely at this stage.

Silva is also wanted in the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal informing Manchester City that they are willing to part with £60million in order to get the deal over the line.

But the reigning Premier League champions are desperate to hold onto the former Monaco man and, in a bid to end speculation over whether he will remain with Guardiola's charges, a new contract offer has been put on the table.

Silva's current agreement, which sees him pocket £150,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium, is due to expire in the summer of 2025.