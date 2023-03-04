A Manchester City star is 'in the box-seat' over contract negotiations after gaining interest from a European giant, it has been claimed.

Man City now 'working hard' over talks with £21m star at the Etihad

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is 'in the box-seat' as Pep Guardiola looks to 'persuade him to stay' at the Etihad Stadium, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GiveMeSport.

There are doubts over whether the German will still be on the Citizens' books by the time next season gets underway.

Man City transfer news - Ilkay Gundogan

According to Football Insider, Manchester City have not given up on attempting to tie Gundogan down to a new contract despite failing to reach an agreement during internal discussions.

The report suggests La Liga giants Barcelona are monitoring the central midfielder's situation and will pounce if he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Gundogan entered the final six months of his £140,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, meaning he is already able to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas suitor.

Respected reporter O'Rourke recently told GiveMeSport that Manchester City head coach Guardiola will be desperate to keep the 32-year-old at the Etihad Stadium.

But, as it stands, the reigning Premier League champions are reluctant to meet Gundogan's demands of a two-year contract extension.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Gundogan?

O'Rourke believes the ball is in Gundogan's court as he mulls over whether to remain with Manchester City or embark on a fresh challenge.

The journalist is aware that the Citizens are still attempting to convince their captain to put pen-to-paper as they know he will be difficult to replace in the transfer market.

O'Rourke told GiveMeSport: "The decision is his. He's in the box-seat because he is out of contract at the end of the season, so he can make the decision.

"But Manchester City are still working hard to try and persuade him to stay, so it's going to be an interesting one to see what does happen with Gundogan.

"He will be a hard player to replace if Manchester City do end up losing him."

Should Man City make handing Gundogan a new contract a priority?

Gundogan has been a key man for Manchester City, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has racked up 89 goal contributions in 287 appearances.

There is no doubt that the former Borussia Dortmund man has been crucial in the Citizens' success since his £21million switch in June 2016.

WhoScored handed Gundogan a 7.8 match rating when he came off the bench and grabbed a brace to secure the Premier League title with a comeback win over Aston Villa on the final day of last season.

That was the fourth time he has clinched the top flight crown with Guardiola's charges, while the Germany international has also lifted a trophy on seven other occasions during his spell at the club.

Guardiola has previously described Gundogan as 'incredibly beloved', so Manchester City should prioritise reaching an agreement over fresh terms.

