Manchester City could be forced into a u-turn after the desires of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo became clear, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Pep Guardiola has never been one to stand in the way of a squad member who wants to leave, with City expecting a high turnaround of players this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Walker was on the travelling plane to Japan with the rest of the City squad, despite continued interest from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

City's squad returned to training earlier this week, before heading over to Asia for their pre-season tour, where one of the scheduled futures is against Bayern Munich themselves.

It was suggested last week by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg that the right-back was locked in talks with the Bavarian club, as a permanent move to the Allianz Arena edges closer.

Plettenberg revealed that Walker, who has just one year left on his current City contract, was keen on the idea of a switch to Germany, with Bayern Munich offering a two-year deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday that Walker had been scheduled for talks with City boss Guardiola, as a move away from the club became more and more likely.

Walker joins Cancelo as a likely candidate to leave the Premier League champions this summer, as the Portuguese right-back returns from his short-term loan spell with Bayern Munich.

But given all the rumoured outgoings from the club, Jones expects a shift in transfer strategy from City during the remainder of the window.

What has Dean Jones said about City's summer?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted City had been hoping for a quiet summer, but since lifting the Champions League trophy last summer, have had anything but.

On the current state of play, Jones said: “I was speaking to Man City contacts about last week was the fact that the intention was always to bring in Josko Gvardiol.

"Beyond that, they were quite happy with the centre-back options they had, and then Sergio Gomez and Rico Lewis.

"But it feels like that's changed and it feels like if they lost Walker, as well as Cancelo, they’re actually going to have to go into the market and find somebody of Benjamin Pavard’s level. And I think it would be good for City.”

What's next for City?

As per a report by The Guardian, City's interest in Pavard is genuine, with the Blues lining him up as a possible Walker replacement.

Much like Walker, Pavard has entered the final 12 months of his Bayern Munich contract, with reports from Germany suggesting the defender will be allowed to leave Bayern Munich if an offer is forthcoming.

That's because Pavard has informed the record German champions he's unlikely to renew his contract with the club, leaving them little option but to cash in.

As for an asking price, it's claimed by Football Transfers that Bayern Munich will entertain offers that arrive in the region of £26 million - a fee City will no doubt have very few problems in coughing up.