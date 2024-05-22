Highlights Pep Guardiola has hinted that he will be leaving next season, and with Kevin De Bruyne potentially exiting too, that could jeopardize City's English dominance.

Success is now imperative annually for City; and recruitment is key to avoiding trophyless seasons - meaning long-term planning is crucial for their future.

City's summer window has been predicted to be crucial for long-term success, according to Dean Jones.

Manchester City's recent Premier League title and a potential FA Cup in Saturday's Wembley retake against rivals Manchester United has seen the Citizens undergo more success once again under Pep Guardiola. But with the club doing so well, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that this summer could be the most important in the club's recent history - with Pep Guardiola making hints about leaving at the end of next season and Kevin de Bruyne likely to be leaving the Etihad Stadium in the next couple of years.

By far and away the most successful club in England over the past decade, City are seen as England's heavyweight side and with stars such as Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and De Bruyne leading the line, it's hard to disagree.

Manchester City: Transfer Latest

The Citizens are ready for a summer of recruitment

Rumours have suggested that De Bruyne and Guardiola could be on their way to MLS side New York City at the end of next season, and so City's dominance could be put under threat.

Repeated success is now seen as imperative year upon year at the Etihad Stadium, and only recruitment flaws in the summer window will likely put an end to that, with City's last trophyless season coming in 2016/17 when the Spanish tactician took a year to mould his squad before hitting a relentless run in terms of trophy hauls.

Manchester City's Premier League statistics - 2023/24 league ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 =1st Losses 3 20th Goals scored 96 1st Goals against 34 19th xG 87.07 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/05/2024

And Jones believes that this summer will be their most important in terms of setting City up for the future.

Jones: Summer Window 'Significant' for Manchester City

City are always setting up for the future and this time is no different

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones argued that with Guardiola hinting that he could be on the move and with Haaland likely to garner huge interest from other teams throughout his career, City chiefs will already be planning ahead in case of any exits. He said:

"We know that football turns in cycles and City are making the most of their moment—who knows if something like this will come around again? "Pep is giving strong hints about leaving after next season, and a lot of people in the game have been expecting that to be the case. Consider that Kevin De Bruyne will have a maximum of one year left too, probably, and at that stage Erling Haaland will probably be chased down by Barcelona so they can kick up a gear. "I get the impression the next season really is going to be a significant one in terms of what the long-term future will then hold. Guardiola has been producing incredible levels with some immense talent but the chances are their next manager won’t match that, whoever it is, and that they’ll be replacing some star talent. "So City’s chief decision makers will already be thinking about what is next. They’ll be making plans for the next manager, thinking about their next midfielder and number nine, because when you experience success at this level for this long, it’s hard to imagine not having it anymore."

City's Recruitment is The Reason They Are Dominant

Other clubs have spent money but to no avail

City's recruitment has been their shining jewel over the Guardiola era. Rarely do the club make a blunder on transfers; with Eliaquim Mangala, Kalvin Phillips and Benjamin Mendy being the only real howlers of their 20 most-expensive signings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City's most expensive signing remains Jack Grealish at £100million

Compare that to other clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea, and it is no wonder that the Citizens have managed to stave off competition from other clubs to consistently remain top of the Premier League in that time.

Related £300,000 p/w Star Must Leave Manchester City to Save His Career One Man City star should be seriously considering their future after being left on the bench for the 3-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-05-24.