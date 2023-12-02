Highlights Manchester City's success after their takeover by the Abu Dhabi United group is reflected in their ability to attract top players and win numerous titles.

Pep Guardiola's arrival as coach has further improved City's recruitment strategy, leading to more focused and ruthless transfer business.

The club's greatest transfer windows of the Premier League era have all occurred after their takeover, with key signings playing a pivotal role in their success.

Manchester City have been one of the biggest spenders in Premier League history after their takeover by the Abu Dhabi United group in 2008. In that time, their new-found ability to attract the world's best players has seen them win seven league titles, three FA Cups, six League Cups and a Champions League.

They also managed to acquire the services of one of the world's best coaches in Pep Guardiola, and it's under his guidance that City's recruitment has flourished, and their transfer business has become a lot more focused, and at times ruthless. However, some of the most important players in the club's recent history were signed prior to the Spaniard's arrival in the dugout in 2016.

At GIVEMESPORT, we're going to rank the club's ten greatest transfer windows of the Premier League era and it won't come as a surprise to many that all inclusions are from after City's takeover. The transfer window was only introduced to the English top flight in 2002 so there were only six seasons' worth of transfer business that could have been considered before that takeover anyway.

Ranking Factors

This list has been compiled based on several factors:

The short and long-term impact the signings had and the value for money they provided.

The fees received when selling players and the timing of their departures.

The net profit garnered over the window.

Man City's signings who had a positive impact on the club, either in the short or long term, must have provided value for money to be considered good bits of business. However, there have been times when they have perhaps been hasty in selling a player before they have fulfilled their potential and that could count against the club in certain windows. On the rare occasion when the club manage to garner a positive net profit over a window, that will definitely work in their favour.

Individual signings will not always outweigh the business that goes alongside them. For example, Fernandinho is one of the most important acquisitions the Citizens have made in their history, but the fact he was signed in the same window as the likes of Stefan Jovetic and Alvaro Negredo, who did not enjoy similar success at the club counts means that the 2013/14 summer window in which he was signed is not included.

10 2008/09 summer window

The transfer window in which the takeover took place is the first entry on this list. However, it's not their breaking of the British transfer record to sign Robinho minutes before the transfer deadline that earns this window a place in the top 10, but several acquisitions made prior to the takeover.

Vincent Kompany was signed for just £6m from Hamburg and would go on to captain the club to nine major trophies during his 11 years at the Etihad Stadium, while Pablo Zabaleta was a reliable member of the team and would make 333 appearances in nine years at the club. The popular Shaun Wright-Phillips was also bought back for a fraction of what City sold him to Chelsea for three years previously, and it's only the poor signings of Jo and Tal Ben-Haim that prevents this window from being higher up the list.

2008/09 summer window Notable arrivals Robinho (£32.5m), Pablo Zabaleta (£6.45m), Vincent Kompany (£6m), Jo (£18m), Shaun Wright-Phillips (£8.5m) Tal Ben-Haim (£5m) Notable departures Vedran Corluka (£8.5m), Rolando Bianchi (undisclosed), Geovanni (free)

9 2016/17 summer window

We now move from the first window under the Abu Dhabi United group to the first under the management of Pep Guardiola. It can't be regarded as a perfect opening transfer window, but there were certainly some very important signings made by the Spaniard that would form the cornerstone of his team that won so much.

Central defender John Stones would make over 200 appearances for the club after becoming the second-most expensive defender in the world when he was signed from Everton for £47.5m,, while Borussia Dortmund's Ilkay Gundogan was bought for £20m and would go on to score some vital goals for the club, including the winner in a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa which confirmed Man City as Premier League champions in 2022. Leroy Sane and Oleksandr Zinchenko were both signed and sold for a profit later down the line, but those four great signings are counter-balanced by the uninspired acquisitions of Claudio Bravo and Nolito.

2016/17 summer window Notable acquisitions John Stones (£47.5m), Leroy Sane (£37m), Ilkay Gundogan (£20m), Claudio Bravo (£15.4m), Noltio (£13.8m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£1.7m) Notable departures Edin Dzeko (£10.8m), Martin Demichelis (free)

8 2020/21 summer window

In the summer of 2020, Man City didn't let the COVID-19 pandemic affect them and spent big to strengthen their defence in an effort to take back the Premier League crown Liverpool had stolen from them the previous season. £62.1m was spent on Benfica's Ruben Dias, who in his first season in Engalnd would become the first defender to win the FWA Football of the Year award in 32 years.

He was joined by Nathan Ake, who despite not being a regular in his first couple of seasons in Manchester, made 41 appearances during the 2022/23 treble-winning campaign. After Leroy Sane left to join Bayern Munich for £54.8m, young winger Ferran Torres arrived from Valencia and would be sold for a major profit just eighteen months later.

2020/21 summer window Notable arrivals Ruben Dias (£62.1m), Nathan Ake (£40m), Ferran Torres (£20.75m), Pablo Moreno (£9m) Notable departures Leroy Sane (£54.8m), Nicolas Otamendi (£13.7m), David Silva (free), Claudio Bravo (free)

7 2016/17 winter window

This is the first winter window that makes it into this list and its inclusion is purely based on a striker trade-off. Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Jesus was brought in from Palmeiras for £27m and immediately hit the ground running with seven goals in his first ten Premier League matches.

He scored 95 goals in five-and-a-half years with City, including the goal that confirmed their status as Centurions in the 2017/18 campaign, before he was sold to Arsenal for £45m. Going the other way in January 2017 was Stefan Jovetic to Inter Milan for £12.2m, who had failed to become a regular starter after his big-money move to Manchester under Manuel Pellegrini in 2013.

2016/17 winter window Notable arrivals Gabriel Jesus (£27m) Notable departures Stefan Jovetic (£12.2m)

6 2023/24 summer window

The summer of 2023 saw plenty of transfer activity at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola looked to add to a team that had won a historic Treble the season before. Young centre-back Josko Gvardiol was signed for a gigantic fee of £77.5m and the Croatian immediately slotted into the Man City defence.

Other arrivals included Jeremy Doku and Mateo Kovacic coming in as replacements for Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan who joined Al-Ahli and Barcelona respectively. Wolves' Matheus Nunes was also bought for £53m, while youth product Cole Palmer was sold to Chelsea for £42.5m and Aymeric Laporte followed Mahrez to Saudi Arabia, joining Al Nassr for £23.6m.

2023/24 summer window Notable arrivals Josko Gvardiol (£77.5m), Jeremy Doku (£55.5m), Matheus Nunes (£53m), Mateo Kovacic (£25m) Notable departures Cole Palmer (£42.5m), Riyad Mahrez (£30m), Aymeric Laporte (£23.6m), James Trafford (£15m), Carlos Forbs (£12m), Shea Charles (£10.5m), Ilkay Gundogan (free)

5 2011/12 summer window

This was the window that kicked off City's first title-winning season and included arguably the man who would go on to become the club's all-time record goalscorer with 260 goals to his name by the time he left in 2021. Atletico Madrid's young striker Sergio Aguero was purchased for £36m and the Argentinian would score 31 goals in his first season at the club, including a dramatic last-minute winner on the final day to snatch the title away from their city rivals Man United.

Other additions included the pair of Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy from Arsenal, who would make 379 appearances for City between them. Young defender Stefan Savic, signed for £6m, was the only poor acquisition of the window and Roberto Mancini's side might have been better off keeping hold of Jerome Boateng, who they sold to Bayern Munich for £12.5m, instead.

2011/12 summer window Notable acquisitions Sergio Aguero (£36m), Samir Nasri (£24m), Gael Clichy (£10m), Stefan Savic (£6m) Notable departures Jerome Boateng (£12.5m), Shay Given (£3.5m), Shaun Wright-Phillips (undisclosed), Felipe Caicedo (undisclosed), Jo (free), Craig Bellamy (free)

Related Every all-time leading top goalscorer for each Premier League club Many have been asking who has scored the most goals for each Premier League club and we can reveal all the stats.

4 2021/22 winter window

This is another winter window making it into this list because of the signing of a young forward from South America. In January 2022, Julian Alvarez came in from River Plate for just £14.1m and by the end of the year, he was playing a starring role in Argentina's victorious World Cup campaign.

After the forward stayed in South America for the remainder of the season, he then linked up with his teammates in England and mostly played second fiddle to the phenomenal Erling Haaland in the 2022/23 season, before he was given a starting spot in the team for the following campaign. In the winter window of 2022, City also sold Ferran Torres to Barcelona for £55.6m, meaning they generated a high net profit across the window.

2021/22 winter window Notable arrivals Julian Alvarez (£14.1m) Notable departures Ferran Torres (£55.6m)

3 2015/16 summer window

The summer of 2015 saw the purchases of several incredibly important players over the next few years for Man City. The standout signing was that of Wolfsburg's £55m-rated Kevin de Bruyne, who was soon being regarded as the best player in the whole Premier League for his vision and creativity, which helped elevate City's team to the next level.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling became the most expensive English footballer of all time when he joined from Liverpool for £49m, and he would end up being transformed from a pacey winger into a lethal goalscorer under Guardiola. Experienced defender Nicolas Otamendi was also signed for £28.4m, and he would be a mainstay in the City defence for the next few seasons, while the most notable departure was that of Alvaro Negredo, who joined Valencia for a healthy sum of £22m.

2015/16 summer window Notable arrivals Kevin de Bruyne (£55m), Raheem Sterling (£49m), Nicolas Otamendi (£28.4m), Patrick Roberts (£12m), Fabian Delph (£8m) Notable departures Alvaro Negredo (£22m), Marcos Lopes (£9m), Matija Nastasic (£8.3m), James Milner (free), Micah Richards (free)

2 2010/11 summer window

After narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification the previous season, Man City sought to strengthen their squad in the summer of 2010 in order to become a side capable of finishing in the top four on a regular basis. Spanish midfielder David Silva was a key addition to the team and he would spend ten years at the Etihad Stadium, making 436 appearances and winning eleven major honours.

Yaya Toure was also purchased and stood out as the star player when City won the league title in the 2013/14 season, with a staggering 20 goals and nine assists from midfield. Mario Balotelli, James Milner and Aleksandar Kolarov were other major bits of business, and all three helped City finish in third place in the Premier League and win their first of many trophies in the FA Cup at the end of the 2010/11 season.

2010/11 summer window Notable arrivals David Silva (£24m), Yaya Toure (£24m), Mario Balotelli (£24m) James Milner (£18m), Aleksandar Kolarov (£16m), Jerome Boateng (£10m) Notable departures Robinho (£15m), Stephen Ireland (free), Martin Petrov (free)

1 2022/23 summer window

The summer window which led to Man City winning the treble is what tops this list. The standout purchase was Erling Haaland, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund for just £51.2m, and he would go on to score an unprecedented 52 goals in 53 games across the season, with his 36 in the league breaking the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign.

Following him from Dortmund was versatile defender Manuel Akanji while other additions included Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Oretga to provide depth to a squad already overflowing with quality. Man City managed to make a profit across the window, thanks to the sale of players like Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia.

2022/23 summer window Notable arrivals Erling Haaland (£51.2m), Kalvin Phillips (£42m), Manuel Akanji (£15m), Sergio Gomez (£11m), Stefan Ortega (free) Notable departures Raheem Sterling (£47.5m), Gabriel Jesus (£45m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£30m), Gavin Bazunu (£12m), Romeo Lavia (£10.5m), Samuel Edozie (£10m)