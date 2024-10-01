Key Takeaways Dimitar Berbatov turned down Man City to join Man United in 2008.

City tried to hijack his deal at the last minute but Berbatov brutally shot them down.

He joined Man United from Tottenham and won two Premier League titles.

With his silky style of play, Dimitar Berbatov will always be fondly remembered at Manchester United. What's more, any Old Trafford appreciation will only grow once fans learn of his blunt response to his agent upon hearing Manchester City wanted to hijack his 2008 transfer to the Red Devils.

Other the years, some big names have played for both Manchester clubs. Denis Law, Peter Schmeichel and Carlos Tevez are some big names who stand out on that front. While Berbatov only ever ended up playing for the red team from that part of the world, the Bulgarian could have ended up at their biggest rivals instead.

However, when the opportunity arose, and the moment came to make a decision between the two clubs, the striker made his preference clear in no uncertain terms.

Berbatov Always Wanted Man United Move

Berbatov joined Tottenham Hotspur from Bayer Leverkusen in 2006. Two years on from his arrival in north London, he'd proven himself to be one of the most exciting forwards in the Premier League, mustering 46 goals and 29 assists in 102 outings for Spurs – while also helping deliver their most recent bit of silverware, the 2008 League Cup.

Bigger clubs soon took notice of his quality and before long, he had to consider his future at Tottenham. Speaking recently, he provided fresh insight into his move away, telling The Telegraph:

“Tottenham was a great showcase and after a remarkable season, I started to attract interest from some of the best clubs in the world. I come from Bulgaria, a small country. In my mind, I had always dreamed of being able to climb my own mountain. The top was Manchester United.

“I knew that this train was only going to pass once in a lifetime and I didn’t want to let it pass. It was difficult to say goodbye to Tottenham, I was aware that I was going to disappoint a lot of people, but sometimes in life, you have to make decisions.”

However, with a move to Man United on the cards, their nosy neighbours attempted to step in a move for Berbatov instead. With their newly-acquired wealth, Man City plotted the ambitions swoop but the Bulgarian was having none of it:

“They wanted to sign me on the last day of the market. I told my agent: ‘F--- off, we’re going to United’. Because of the history, the prestige, the players, the manager, the shirt. I never had any doubt that Old Trafford was the right decision.”

Berbatov at Man United Games Goals Assists Honours 149 56 26 Premier League (x2), League Cup, Club World Cup

Berbatov on Working with Sir Alex and Ronaldo

"It can be intimidating"

Having made a name for himself in his native Bulgaria, just seven years after leaving CSKA Sofia, Berbatov found himself at one of the biggest clubs in the world, working for one of the most respected managers. Even his interview, he admitted that this took a little getting used to:

“I was shocked because it can be intimidating and especially for me, stepping out of the plane and, bam, you see Sir Alex! I was like, what do I say, how do I address him, will I look stupid? I had all these questions in my head, but he was great. He took us to Carrington and the drive in the car was like science fiction. I didn’t even know what to say. It was a perfect day. Exhausting, but perfect, because I had worked so hard to get there.”

Before long, he was playing alongside some huge names, with Cristiano Ronaldo the most famous of them all. That said, Berbatov didn't necessarily think the Portuguese icon stood out as a level above the other talent in the dressing room, noting:

“It’s easy to say Ronaldo, but in truth they were all examples. At Manchester United they were all captains in their position: Van der Sar, Ferdinand, Vidic, Neville, Giggs, Scholes, Rooney, Tevez… the moment we stepped on the pitch I could see the fear in the opponents’ eyes.

“They were big winners, with big egos. And that forced me to be mentally strong because the training sessions were very tough. In the small-sided games we all wanted to win. We fought, there were tackles, sometimes we argued. But it was all for the same goal: to win."

Even so, he did reserve plenty of praise for Ronaldo, adding: “Ronaldo was a great professional. We shared a year together, he was starting to grow by leaps and bounds. He trained like an animal, he tried his best to be the best. It was nice to see that dedication up close. I don’t remember him missing a single training session.”

Berbatov would go on to win the Premier League twice, the Club World Cup, and another League Cup honour to go with his triumph at Spurs. After four fantastic years, he then joined Fulham, before spending spells at Monaco – where he scored the 'goal of the century' - PAOK and Kerala Blasters, before retiring in 2019.

Stats via Transfermarkt.