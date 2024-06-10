Highlights Manchester City are considering adding Joshua Kimmich to their star-studded squad in pursuit of fifth-straight top-flight title next season.

Kimmich may be available due to his contract situation, with City weighing a potential summer transfer bid for the versatile German.

City could be keen on Kimmich as a defensive midfielder or right-back option to strengthen the team, as he provides a different skill set.

Manchester City are gunning for a fifth-straight top-flight title next season as they continue their stronghold on the Premier League - and they could add to their star-studded squad with Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich 'admired' by the club, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

City went close to a treble once again this season, falling only on penalties to eventual winners Real Madrid in the Champions League before a paltry loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Manager Pep Guardiola will be desperate for more success again, and signings could be the key to that - in which City now need to decide whether to make a move for Kimmich or not.

Manchester City: Joshua Kimmich Transfer Latest

The German has been linked with a move to the north-west

A report in March suggested that Kimmich had given the green light to an exit away, having 'struck an agreement' with Bayern over a move away from Bavaria. Liverpool have been linked in recent weeks but with City having won the Premier League title for the fourth season in a row, they represent an attractive proposition for any player.

Kimmich, who has been described as 'phenomenal', has just one year left on his contract, and that could be a huge factor in any deal that would take him to the Etihad Stadium.

Sources: City Must Decide on Kimmich Push

The Premier League champions know they can attract Kimmich

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that City need to decide whether or not to pursue a deal for Kimmich in the summer transfer window or not.

The club have admired him for a long time, and Guardiola - who gave Kimmich his debut for Bayern back in 2015 and signed him for the German club - would love to see him in his city team for next season.

Joshua Kimmich's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 2,186 3rd Assists 6 =5th Key Passes Per Game 2.6 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Passing Accuracy Per Game 91.3 6th Match rating 7.13 4th

City chiefs are thought to have held the belief that Kimmich wouldn’t be attainable once Thomas Tuchel left Bayern, with an experienced manager thought to be replacing the German once he left at the end of the season. But with Vincent Kompany coming into the fold, Kimmich has cold feet and is keen to play under a top, proven manager at this part of his career.

Kimmich’s representatives have City down as a potential destination for him should he leave the Allianz Arena, though they want more clarity over Guardiola’s future plans with the Spaniard reportedly being open to a move at the end of next season to mark nine years in charge of the Premier League title holders.

Kimmich is being made available by Munich chiefs, and City now have to make a decision as to whether they make a bid for his services or not. Kimmich currently earns an estimated £315,000-per-week, and Barcelona are also thought to be interested in a move for the versatile German, though it is unclear as to where he would fit in their team and even before that conundrum, there are question marks as to how they can afford his price tag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Kimmich has featured in 390 games for Bayern Munich.

There are other players City are interested in; Brazilian duo Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta were linked earlier in the window whilst RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo has also been touted as a potential signing in the summer, but Kimmich would offer something different with a more defensive-minded approach.

Kimmich Could Replace Kyle Walker

The Englishman hasn't been on top form recently

Kimmich would come in as a defensive-minded midfielder, but his talents at right-back will also come in handy. City have Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis already capable of playing there, but with Lewis being a similar player to Kimmich, the German would rank higher than the youngster in the pecking order and with Walker not playing to his best capabilities in recent weeks, that could be a route in.

Rodri is unlikely to be replaced in the holding midfield role and with Kimmich generally not playing further forward, right-back appears to be his best option.

