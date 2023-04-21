Manchester City's hopes of retaining their status as Premier League champions remains a strong possibility as the 2022/23 season draws to a close.

On search for their third consecutive domestic title, Man City have seven games left to pip their title challengers Arsenal to glory.

Their dreams of a domestic treble are still on, too. Sheffield United stand between them and a FA Cup final clash, and they will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

We’ve reached that point in the season where Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City seem an unbeatable asset, with goal-threat Erling Haaland central to their overriding prowess.

It has, however, not been as plain sailing as expected since the Norwegian’s arrival, and it’s taken the Spanish tactician a fair while to put all the jigsaw puzzle pieces together coherently.

In a potentially historic season, here’s how the Citizen’s remaining schedule plays out.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United | FA Cup

Presumably a contest they will sail through with ease, Guardiola will be eager to secure City's FA Cup final ticket, where they will face either Manchester United or Brighton.

City have won all of their four meetings and have never conceded a goal against the Championship side, so their record provides pleasant reading for the Manchester outfit.

Sheffield United have impressed this season and look primed to join Burnley in being automatically promoted to the Premier League.

But for now, a FA Cup semi-final against the Premier League’s toughest tests will have to do.

Manchester City vs Arsenal | Premier League

Ah yes, the one we’re all sat eagerly waiting for. In a match-up where anything is feasible, Guardiola and his previous understudy lock horns to prove their superiority.

Will Haaland continue his seemingly unstoppable scoring prowess when facing a hardened Arsenal side? Or will the visitors outclass the six-time Premier League champions?

Either side could score a statement victory here — and while we've had a crack at predicting how the title race will pan out — it truly feels like anything could happen. Make sure to tune in.

Fulham vs Manchester City | Premier League

To top off a busy April for the reigning English champions, they travel to west London to contend with one of the Premier League’s surprise packages this season.

The Cottager’s talismanic striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, will be unavailable through suspension, which leaves the door ajar for City to leave the hosts empty-handed.

A 95th-minute goal from Haaland — who was touch and go over being fit — separated the two last time out. This time around, City will look to put the game to bed earlier, while Fulham yearn for their first ever win against their opponents.

Manchester City vs West Ham | Premier League

The Irons have not picked up a domestic victory against City over a span of eight years, but as they look to avoid the drop, could they pull of the miraculous?

It seems inconceivable, though, that West Ham will succumb to the drop, so don’t fret if David Moyes’ struggling outfit pick up some unexpected points on the road.

These two sides met on the opening day of the season back in August, where Haaland stole the show with his highlights on what was his Premier League debut.

An evening mid-week contest awaits the pair, but West Ham’s European progression may hinder their domestic efforts.

Manchester City vs Leeds | Premier League

A Sunday afternoon contest against Leeds is then on the agenda for City, with three key league games then to follow.

A managerial change in the Elland Road camp disturbed proceedings mid-season, and things began well as they picked up a point on the road to Manchester United.

Since, Leeds have won just three games in all competitions since Javi Garcia’s appointment and have begun their April drive for survival by conceding 16 goals in four outings.

Tough pill for Leeds supporters to swallow.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City | Champions League

Intertwined with FA Cup and Premier League matches, City travel to Spain in a bid to reach the final of Europe’s premier competition with a view of winning it for the first time in the club's history.

Two European behemoths. Over two legs. One stage. The biggest stage possible.

When thinking of a team capable to beat the side from the Spanish capital, City are the only likely candidate that springs to mind.

This fixture comprises the same two European heavyweights that were involved in a highly contested semi-final in the 2021/22 season.

But who will reign victorious in this season’s Champions League campaign?

Everton vs Manchester City | Premier League

Upon City’s return to domestic duties, they face Sean Dyche’s Everton.

The former Burnley manager’s introduction has fed some confidence into the blue side of Merseyside, who are in the midst of an all-action relegation battle, but their form in recent weeks leaves a lot to be desired.

The pair left Manchester with a share of the points back in December, but Guardiola’s treble-chasing side will be disheartened with anything less than the full three this time around.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid | Champions League

The second instalment of this highly anticipated Champions League tie comes to your screens mid-May.

Guardiola’s men are likely to continue their mouth-watering European form after dismissing Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Haaland vs Karim Benzema. Ederson vs Thibaut Courtois. Guardiola vs Carlo Ancelotti. It’ll all be up for grabs at the Etihad Stadium. Well, assuming one of them doesn't run away with the tie in the first leg!

Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea fell at the feet of City in the FA Cup earlier this year as a Haaland-less City side handed them a 4-0 romp.

Unusually, the West Londoners find themselves in unprecedented territory as they struggle to worm their way into the top half of the English top division.

The duo have met twice already this term, both times with Chelsea under Graham Potter’s tutelage. The Blues failed to register a goal across both meetings, conceding five in the process.

Frank Lampard will certainly be hoping for a closer contest this time around.

Brentford vs Manchester City | Premier League

In a title race primed to reach the upper echelons of Premier League history, it may boil down to the final day when City visit Brentford.

The London side have amassed more draws than any other top tier team so far this season, but did snatch an Ivan Toney-inspired win against Man City in the clubs' last meeting.

Nevertheless, Brentford will be the underdogs here, and will be reliant on the brilliance of Toney and others to once again turn fortunes their way.