After a thrilling 3-3 draw in August, what might be in store this time?

Manchester City and Newcastle United face off this weekend with both sides hunting sides above them.

Pep Guardiola’s City find themselves five points behind table toppers Arsenal after the Gunners won their game in hand against Everton on Wednesday and will look to cut the gap back to two points, at least for a few hours. With 14 games to go, this is usually the time they put together one of those runs but this season it just hasn’t felt the same.

Newcastle will look to rebound from the disappointment of losing the League Cup final to Manchester United against their cross-town rivals and push themselves back into Champions League qualification contention after a recent poor run of form.

Here is everything you need to know as Manchester City take on Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League game.

When do Manchester City play Newcastle United?

The match takes place on Saturday March 4th with a kick-off time of 12:30 (GMT).

Where will Manchester City vs Newcastle United be played?

The game takes place at the Etihad Stadium, where City have dropped just five points this season in the league.

Can you watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the match is available to watch on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11:30 (GMT).

For UK viewers, it’s Sky channel 413 and Virgin channel 527.

How can you live stream Manchester City vs Newcastle United?

With the match being live on BT Sport 1, it can also be viewed on Sky Go or the BT player on mobile, tablet, laptop or desktop.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United history

The two clubs have a rich history and share similarities, which has come to include their ownership models rather grimly, with Abu Dhabi controlling Manchester City and Saudi Arabia likewise with Newcastle, despite whatever “legally binding assurances” were given to the Premier League in the latter’s case. The two allies will play each other this week in the shape of their English satellite sides.

22 Feb 2000: Andy Cole and Kevin Keegan during the England squad's training session at Wembley Stadium, London ahead of Wednesday's friendly international match against Argentina.

In a less morally compromising conversation, a plethora of players has played for both old clubs, with Kevin Keegan famously managing both clubs to promotion and to different levels of success in the Premier League era (he also played for Newcastle).

Some of the biggest names to play for both are Shay Given, Stuart Pearce, Sylvain Distin, Dietmar Hamann, Joey Barton, James Milner, Craig Bellamy and Andy Cole.

De-facto Newcastle skipper Kieran Trippier also spent 13 years with City having joined the academy aged eight, but never made an appearance for the first team.

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs are near 50:50 in their overall record with City narrowly ahead with 74 wins to Newcastle’s 72. Their other 41 games ended in stalemate. Much of City’s dominance has come since their takeover, with Newcastle winning just one Premier League game between the two since 2005, via 11v11.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 11: Micah Richards of Manchester City battles for the ball with James Milner of Newcastle United during the Barclays Premiership match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at The City of Manchester Stadium on November 11, 2006 in Manchester, England.

While the clubs might be on par historically, Newcastle gaffer Eddie Howe has an abysmal record against City, with 12 losses in his 13 games against them while in charge of the Magpies and Bournemouth before that. His sole draw came at the start of the season in a 3-3 thriller at St. James Park, which was an improvement on a 9-0 aggregate loss last season, via Transfermarkt.

Last five meetings (all Premier League)

21st August, 2022: Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City

Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City 8th May, 2022: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United

Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United 19th December, 2021: Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City

Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City 14th May, 2021: Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City

Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City 26th December, 2020: Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United

Form Guide – last five Premier League games

Manchester City: W-D-W-W-L

City have been uncharacteristically inconsistent this season and particularly since the World Cup. A loss at Spurs was followed by victories over Aston Villa and most importantly Arsenal. One would have thought this would lead to a run of wins but a draw at Nottingham Forest came next. Bournemouth were dispatched 4-1 last weekend in a game that saw Erling Haaland and co at their ruthless best.

Newcastle United: L-D-D-D-W

The Newcastle train is seemingly running on fumes with their form tailing off big time of late. A fortunate last-minute win against Fulham (one of just two since the World Cup) was followed by three consecutive draws and a rather wretched 2-0 loss at home to Liverpool, in which they conceded both goals and had Nick Pope sent off inside the first 22 minutes.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Team News

City are likely to still be without Aymeric Laporte, as well as John Stones and backup keeper Stefan Ortega, for Saturday’s game. With so many top players to pick from, predicting Pep’s side is as hard as ever, and he’s not named an unnamed change once this season.

The Magpies’ talisman Bruno Guimares went over on his ankle during the League Cup final but he likely starts here. Nick Pope remains suspended so Martin Dubravka is likely to be in net, with him being cup-tied for Sunday’s final having played for Manchester United in the competition while on loan there earlier in the season.

Loris Karius’ Newcastle career could be a case of one cup final and done rather brilliantly.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimares; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Isak

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United: Newcastle can’t buy a win at the moment and can barely score a goal. Expect City to dominate possession and put them to the sword.

