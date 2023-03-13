Manchester City take on RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with the tie firmly in the balance.

The sides met three weeks ago in a 1-1 draw, which given there is no away goals in the competition anymore, means that while City are still favourites, it is not quite the same situation as it was a few years ago.

Both sides are enjoying strong domestic seasons, with City currently second in the Premier League to Arsenal and Leipzig fourth but only seven points off the top. Progression here could be just the momentum boost both sides need for the remainder of their campaigns.

Here is everything you need to know as Manchester City and RB Leipzig fight for a spot in the last eight.

When do Manchester City play RB Leipzig?

The match takes place on Tuesday March 14th with a kick-off time of 8pm (UK time).

Where will Manchester City vs RB Leipzig be played?

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, where City have lost just once all season across all competitions.

Can you watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig on TV?

Yes, the match will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm (UK time).

For Sky viewers, this is channel 413, while for Virgin viewers, it’s channel 527.

Can you live stream Manchester City vs RB Leipzig?

With the match being shown on BT, it will also be available to watch on Sky Go and BT Sport, both of which can be accessed through mobile/laptop/tablet.

Of course, a BT subscription will be required here.

What happened in the first leg?

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 22: Ilkay Guendogan of Manchester City is tackled by Benjamin Henrichs of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City at Red Bull Arena on February 22, 2023 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

As mentioned, the first leg ended in a 1-1 stalemate, which Leipzig were probably happier with considering City opened the scoring in the 27th minute through Riyad Mahrez. The German side roared back in the second half, equalising in the 70th minute through Croatian star defender Joško Gvardiol. The game showed up the fragility of City which has not been evident in previous seasons.

Previous meetings

The clubs have only met on two other occasions, which came in last season’s group stages. The spoils were shared, with both sides holding the home advantage.

A nine-goal thriller was the story at the Etihad, where City ran out 6-3 winners. City’s six goals came from six different players, with Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake on the score sheet as well as the recently departed duo of Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo. The sixth was an own goal.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City takes on Willi Orban of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on September 15, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

On the other hand, RB’s goals were courtesy of Christopher Nkunku’s stunning hat trick. The French star is Chelsea-bound in the summer, so English viewers should take note of him in the second leg.

Leipzig won the reverse fixture 2-1 with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva putting them two up before Riyad Mahrez grabbed a late consolation.

Both games saw the losing sides suffer red cards, with former City player Angelino being sent for an early bath at the Etihad while Kyle Walker was given his marching orders at the Red Bull arena.

The names of the two stadiums are a nod to their ownership, both have been heavily criticised over the years.

Form Guide – last five games in all competitions

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-D: City have been in excellent form since the first leg draw with three league wins against Bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace coming alongside progression into the FA Cup quarter finals with a win at Bristol City.

RB Leipzig: W-L-W-D-W: Leipzig's form has put them right in contention for qualification for next season's competition with a loss at second-placed Borussia Dortmund their only loss in recent weeks.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Team News

Pep Guardiola has a full deck to pick from for the game, which makes predicting his side even harder than it usually is. He is still yet to pick an unchanged side this season.

Conversely, Leipzig have suffered a double blow, losing Christopher Nkunku, who had just returned from three months out, and Xaver Schlager in their 2-1 loss to Dortmund. They join Peter Gulacsi, Abdou Diallo and Dani Olmo on the sideline, via Transfermarkt.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Mahrez, Haaland

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Haidara, Kampl, Szoboszlai, Forsberg; Werner, Silva

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig: City should have enough to brush past Leipzig in what is likely to be an open and entertaining game.