Manchester City face Arsenal in the Community Shield in an absolute barnstormer to kick off the 2023/2024 campaign in style.

Pep Guardiola's side completed a historic treble during the 2022/2023 season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League.

This means that second-placed Premier League side, Arsenal, have been thrown into the annual pre-season clash and given the honour of capturing some silverware.

The Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal will take place on Sunday 6th August 2023. However, there had been concerns about the initial predicted kick-off time.

The kick-off time has now been changed to 4 pm from 5:30 pm to cater for travelling City fans who may have been affected by the proposed train strikes.

The fixture will provide supporters with the ideal chance to catch some glimpses at new signings that have been made over the summer months.

With the two teams pretty equal in talent and ability, this year's version of the Community Shield promises to be one of the most exciting yet.

Venue

The 2023 Community Shield will take place at Wembley Stadium, somewhere that will host a heap of other massive matchups in the coming season.

Wembley is set to host the Championship playoff final on 26th May 2024 and then the UEFA Champions League final six days later.

The FA Cup final will also take place at Wembley Stadium on 25th May 2024, highlighting the stadium's massive influence in the beautiful game.

However, the iconic English stadium in London wasn't the host for last season's Community Shield with the match-up between the Citizens and Liverpool taking place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

This was down to the UEFA Euro Women's final taking place at Wembley Stadium on the same day as the Community Shield.

How to get tickets

At the time of writing, ticket details are yet to be announced for the Community Shield.

Wembley Stadium have announced that tickets will be sold on the respective competing club websites and that children under the age of two will not be permitted into the stadium.

We will update this section as soon as more details on pricing and allocation are revealed.

How to Watch

UK channel ITV has won the broadcasting rights to air the Community Shield across its linear channel ITV1 and live streaming service ITVX.

ITV will deliver coverage of the 2023 FA Community Shield, with Scottish PSBs, STV and STV Player also broadcasting the game.

This is great news for neutrals of the Premier League who don't mind the result of the game and even fans who just can't make it to Wembley Stadium when the match is taking place.