Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne combined to score a glorious opener for Manchester City vs Arsenal.

In a remarkably one-sided first half at the Etihad, it was City's two most integral players who produced a goal that will live long in the memory.

After having two penalty shouts turned down in the opening 10 minutes, De Bruyne's fine curling effort from outside the box broke the deadlock and sent the Etihad into raptures.

Man City open the scoring vs Arsenal

While it's so often been De Bruyne setting up Haaland this season, it was a role reversal this time around, with the striker's fine work in the build-up to create the goal.

After John Stones knocked the ball long to Haaland, the Norwegian controlled the ball brilliantly and fed the ball into the path of De Bruyne.

The Belgian then went on a mazy solo run and struck the ball past the helpless Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal's defending will raise plenty of eyebrows. Indeed, Haaland was allowed to control the ball far too easily and Gabriel was turned inside out by De Bruyne.

But nothing should be taken away from the midfielder's finish, which was made to look so effortless, though it was far from that.

Check out the finish below:

VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne's goal vs Arsenal

City's majestic football vs Arsenal

The Premier League title is in Man City's hands and Pep Guardiola's side need only a draw to maintain the initiative.

But the Citizens certainly did not appear content to settle for a point and produced some truly breathtaking football at times.

De Bruyne so nearly had a second after being through by Haaland again, only for Ben White to deny a certain goal.

And just moments later, Ramsdale denied Haaland with an excellent save, after the forward bundled his way through the Arsenal defence.

In the end, however, City did get a second just before half-time, as Stones jumped highest from De Bruyne's free-kick to power a header past Ramsdale.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: John Stones scores second for Man City vs Arsenal