Highlights Manchester City and Arsenal will go head-to-head in an epic Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Both teams are facing major injury concerns ahead of the game, with several players suffering injuries while on international duty.

The clash on March 31 could be crucial in determining which club ends the season as Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City host Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in a mouthwatering crunch clash on March 31. The 2023-24 Premier League season has been a topsy-turvy campaign so far, and the final few weeks of the campaign are shaping up to be even wilder.

We're faced with the most exciting title race in years, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all firmly in with a chance of getting their hands on English football's most prestigious trophy. The Gunners are currently top of the pile, level on points with Jurgen Klopp's side - but the north London outfit are ahead on goal difference.

The stakes over the next couple of months couldn't be higher and, as we've seen in the past, anything can happen in the Premier League. Ahead of the showdown at the Etihad Stadium, both sides have been hit with major injury scares, with the likes of John Stones, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Manuel Akanji all forced to pull out of their respective national teams or suffered an injury while away. Both Arteta and Guardiola potentially face a major selection headache ahead of the game, so how might the teams line up in the worst case scenario?

Manchester City's Predicted XI

De Bruyne, Walker & Stones all doubts

Ederson is currently sidelined with a muscle injury after being substituted during the Citizens' clash with Liverpool on March 10. The injury occurred when the Brazilian shot-stopper collided with Darwin Nunez early in the second half of the Premier League fixture. In his absence, Stefan Ortega looks set to feature between the sticks.

Kyle Walker captained England against Brazil but was forced off after 20 minutes. According to Sky Sports, the City star is understood to have avoided a serious hamstring problem. It remains to be seen whether or not he will feature against the Gunners. Should he be unavailable, youngster Rico Lewis looks set for a chance to shine from the off.

Manuel Akanji and John Stones both picked up injuries on international duty, which could mean starts for both Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol, with Nathan Ake completing the back-line.

Rodri, who has become a mainstay in midfield since joining City back in 2019, is once again expected to feature in the heart of midfield along with Mateo Kovacic, while Guardiola will be sweating over the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne missed out on a call-up to the Belgium national side after suffering a minor groin injury. The 32-year-old has already missed a chunk of the 2023-24 season through injury, after undergoing surgery on a hamstring issue in August 2023. With the star man a doubt, Julian Alvarez looks nailed on to complete the midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has gone a full year without losing a competitive game for Manchester City or Spain.

Further forward, Phil Foden is likely to keep his place in the starting eleven along with Bernardo Silva, whose versatility and importance to the team cannot be questioned. Erling Haaland was reported to have limped out of training with Norway last week. However, City fans can feel much more reassured about his chances of starting this weekend after the forward started in his country's 1-1 draw with Slovakia on Tuesday and came away unscathed.

Arsenal's Predicted XI

Saka, Martinelli & Gabriel could miss out

David Raya is expected to keep his place between the sticks, but there may be a slight change in the bac-kline. Gabriel Magalhaes withdrew from his national team squad due to an inflammation in the Brazilian's Achilles.

His potential absence could mean Jakub Kiwior is forced to move to centre-back, which will allow Oleksandr Zinchenko to start at full-back, while Ben White and William Saliba are expected to complete the defence.

Jorginho looks set to retain his place in midfield, giving Martin Odegaard licence to create chances for his attacking teammates. Declan Rice is once again likely to feature in the middle of the park for the Gunners, but may also have the opportunity to go forward at times, with the Italy international sitting deep.

Gabriel Martinelli missed out on playing for Brazil due to injury, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be fit for the clash at the Etihad. Bukayo Saka withdrew from the England squad as a precaution with a minor muscle problem in his hamstring and faces a race against time to be fit for Sunday's game.

Should the pair miss the blockbuster match, both Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard seem nailed on to start, with Kai Havertz leading the line. The German has been a breath of fresh air since pushing further forward after struggling to impress in midfield.