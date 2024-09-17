Manchester City host Inter Milan in their first Champions League clash of the 2024/25 campaign - a rematch of the 2023 final when the Premier League outfit triumphed en route to a historic treble and maiden success in the competition.

Pep Guardiola's men have made a flawless start to their Premier League season and will hope to carry that form with them into their first European contest since the Champions League revamped its format.

City will also be keen to come through this tie not only with three points, but also unscathed, given domestic title rivals Arsenal are due to visit the Etihad Stadium just four days after the conclusion of what should be a thrilling encounter between the reigning champions of England and Italy.

Manchester City v Inter Milan: Match Information When September 18th, 2024 Where Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England Time 20:00 BST TV TNT Sports

Outcome

Manchester City favourites to overcome Inter Milan at home

City have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, beating Chelsea, Ipswich Town, West Ham United and Brentford in their opening four league fixtures. They have done so while scoring 11 times - the most of any Premier League team - though their three goals conceded is only good enough for joint-fifth best in the fledgling table. As a result of their flying form - spearheaded by the ever-prolific Erling Haaland - bet365 have backed the English champions to kick off their European campaign in in the same winning fashion that they have domestically.

Guardiola's side will have designs on going significantly further than they managed last season, losing on penalties in the quarter-finals against eventual winners Real Madrid after a 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu and a 1-1 stalemate on home soil, with Bernardo Silva and former Los Blancos midfielder Mateo Kovacic failing to convert in the shootout.

Inter, meanwhile, have endured a mixed start to their Serie A title defence. Their strong home form was evident in convincing wins over Lecce and Atalanta at the San Siro, but their trips to Genoa and Monza both failed to yield three points as the Italian champions were held to draws. That shaky away form may play some part in the longer odds the Nerazzurri have been afforded in this fixture.

Still, Simone Inzaghi's side remain unbeaten and in the top four domestically, and City will not expect an easy game against a side that ran them close in Istanbul last year.

Manchester City v Inter Milan: Match Odds Manchester City Win 8/15 Draw 10/3 Inter Milan Win 21/4

Over/Under

Two high-scoring teams look set to produce a goal-filled contest

Both City and Inter come into this clash with a deserved reputation as prolific goalscoring sides and the numbers certainly suggest that another high-scoring contest could be on the cards in this one.

Seven of City's last 10 home games have produced more than two goals, while 14 of their previous 20 contests have seen over 2.5 goals. Inter are not far behind when it comes to the latter metric, with 11 of their last 20 matches seeing at least three goals scored, as well as half of their 10 most recent away games.

City have kept just one clean sheet this term - their opening-day clash against Chelsea - while Inter have managed just two from their first four encounters.

Manchester City v Inter Milan: Over/Under Odds Over 2.5 Goals 8/13 Under 2.5 Goals 13/10

Goalscorers

Irresistible Erling Haaland in exceptional form

City have scored 11 Premier League goals in their four outings in the competition this season. Nine of them have been scored by Haaland, after an opening-day strike against Chelsea and back-to-back hat-tricks against Ipswich and West Ham before his brace against Brentford last weekend. For context, that is more than any other team in the division, let alone another player.

Away from Haaland's frankly ridiculous numbers, Inter's Marcus Thuram has enjoyed a strong start to the season of his own, netting twice in the 2-2 draw with Genoa and the 4-0 win over Atalanta. No other Nerazzurri player has managed more than one so far.

Manchester City v Inter Milan: Goalscorer Odds Player First Scorer Anytime Scorer Erling Haaland 11/4 5/6 Lautaro Martinez 8/1 11/4 Kevin De Bruyne 17/2 3/1 Marcus Thuram 9/1 3/1 Savio 17/2 3/1 Jeremy Doku 10/1 7/2

Prediction

Manchester City to emerge victorious at home

City's flawless start to the season and strong record at the Etihad, coupled with Haaland's sensational goalscoring form - even by his standards - make them the stand-out favourites for this clash, even against opposition as strong as Inter.

Expect a thrilling contest with goals galore from two sides capable of captivating, fluid football, but City should kick-start their Champions League campaign with an assertive victory over a strong rival.

GMS Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Inter Milan

