Key Takeaways Inter Milan and Manchester City clash in a rematch of the 2023 Champions League final.

Both sides are unbeaten so far in the league with City maintaining a 100% start.

Rodri could make first start of the season as well as Phil Foden.

Manchester City host Inter Milan to kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign in a repeat of the final from two seasons ago. A second half Rodri strike clinched victory for Pep Guardiola's side in Istanbul and sealed a famous treble.

Two seasons on and both sides are ready to do battle once again having both won their respective league titles in 2023-24. Inter manager Simeone Inzaghi has now had more than three years at the helm and is one of the highest paid managers in the world. No manager has been in the post at Inter as long as that since Roberto Mancini's four years in charge between 2004-2008. Manchester City's imperious form under Pep Guardiola continues, as their legal battle with the Premier League lingers in the background.The pairing of the two clubs is a high profile fixture in which to kick off the Champions League season with.

3:48 Related Full List of FFP Charges Against Manchester City Manchester City have been hit with 115 charges of Financial Fair Play breaches. Here is a full breakdown and a timeline of events.

Manchester City Team News

Guardiola will be hungry for a second Champions League title with the club

Oscar Bobb is still facing a lengthy period on the sidelines having suffered a leg fracture in training in August. While Nathan Ake is missing having suffered a muscular injury while on international duty for the Netherlands. Having had the benefit of rest over the summer, Erling Haaland looks to be firing on all cylinders and is unlikely to be rested after his two goals against Brentford on Saturday, which will no doubt have an impact on how adventurous Inter decide to be in their play. Although new Brazilian winger Savinho had a knee problem that kept him out of the squad to face West Ham, he returned to action at the weekend.

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Champions League Teams in History Including Man City and rivals Man United, we have outlined the greatest Champions League teams of all time.

Manchester City redicted XI

Rodri set for first start of the season

Despite being on a winning run of four straight games in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola will still likely make some changes to his starting line-up. Jack Grealish played in Saturday's win over Brentford, but he likely to be replaced by Jeremy Doku.

Such is the embarrassment of riches at the Etihad, Phil Foden was an unused sub at the weekend. He is likely to feature, as is Rodri and Bernardo Silva, who came on as subs. Kyle Walker and Mateo Kovacic could well be on the bench - with the Croat international perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card for a late tackle on Brentford's Yoan Wissa. Josko Gvardiol, another of City's high profile subs at the weekend, is also likely to come into the starting XI.

Inter Milan Team News

The Italians are yet to hit top gear

This is a big week for Inter. After going to the Etihad they face city rivals AC Milan on Sunday evening. Marcus Thuram has been among the goals for Italians this season. Although they may well take a cautious tactical approach to their game in England, they will still need to carry a goal threat if they are to get anything from the game.

Inter's only real major injury is to Canadian wing-back Tajon Buchanan, who although is making good progress in his rehab after breaking his tibia in the summer, he is still not ready to be included back in the squad.

Related 8 Teams to Win the Champions League Back-to-Back Winning the Champions League back-to-back is a unique achievement in football that only a select amount of clubs have managed over the years.

Inter Milan predicted XI

Inzaghi could freshen up his attacking line-up

The Italian side really are not as blessed as City when it comes to the size and quality of its squad. This means it's likely the same back line that earned a late point at Monza will start on Wednesday, with former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan starting in midfield.

While Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu could well return to the Inter midfield in place of Albanian international Kristjan Asllani. Inzaghi may also consider bringing in the experience of Euro 2020 winner Nicolo Barella.

The only other talking point is up front. Thuram will almost certainly start, but Lautaro Martinez could drop to bench for Marko Arnautovic, who not only has experience playing in England, he has the physicality to give the Italians some kind of out-ball and respite in a game where City are likely to dominate possession.