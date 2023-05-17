Football fans have called out UEFA after the organisation's official Twitter account tweeted a graphic confirming the Champions League finalists prior to the semi-finals being completed.

While Inter defeated arch-rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate to book their spot in Istanbul in June, Manchester City and Real Madrid are still to play their semi-final second leg.

The score currently stands at 1-1 after last week's tie at the Bernabeu, meaning it's all to play for at the Eithad.

UEFA share tweet 'confirming' Champions League finalists

Despite both City and Madrid having a strong chance of making the final at present, UEFA's latest post suggests that they already know who will make the final.

The organisation posted a tweet offering fans the chance to win tickets to this year's final. This might seem innocent enough, but included in the tweet was an image of Real Madrid's badge, alongside Inter's, with no representation of Man City.

"The finalists are confirmed and the scene is set. Answer 5 questions correctly for the chance to head to Istanbul," the tweet was captioned.

It's worth noting that UEFA allegedly also tweeted another graphic, which did contain City's badge on it.

However, UEFA has now deleted all tweets related to winning tickets to the final.

Fans react to UEFA's tweet

As you'd expect, fans were quick to react to the tweet.

"You lot not even hiding the rigging anymore," said one user.

‘Pep is gonna use this as an excuse when they lose’ said another.

A third added: "One of the dodgiest things I've seen."

"I'll be a multi-billionaire after the game," wrote a fourth.

Man City still on course for treble

Irrespective of what UEFA's tweet may suggest, City are still in with a great chance of reaching the Champions League final.

In fact, Pep Guardiola's team remain on course for a remarkable treble.

The Citizens can win the Premier League this weekend if they beat Chelsea and face Manchester United in the FA Cup final next month.

And if Guardiola's team do manage to win all three trophies, then the Spaniard may be regarded by many as the greatest manager to ever grace the game.