Manchester City want to sign Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi as a replacement for Julian Alvarez, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League champions have only signed winger Savio so far this summer to bolster their squad, but sold World Cup winner Alvarez to Atletico Madrid in a club-record deal earlier this month worth €95million including add-ons.

Pep Guardiola now wants to replace him to ease the burden on Erling Haaland in attack, and Hoops star Kyogo has emerged as a shock target for the Cityzens ahead of the deadline next week.

Man City Want to Sign Kyogo

City focusing on Gundogan return first

The Japan international has been a mainstay in the Celtic side since he was signed by Ange Postecoglou and has been the top scorer in two of his three full seasons with the club, scoring 73 goals in 135 appearances.

According to journalist Sam Lee, City are considering making a move for the 29 year-old as cover for Haaland but are first focusing on a deal to bring Ilkay Gundogan back to the Etihad Stadium.

The German left the club for Barcelona on a free transfer last summer but has been told by the Catalan club he is free to leave this summer and a return to the blue half of Manchester seems to be edging closer.

Kyogo Furuhashi Scottish Premiership Career Stats Games 80 (16) Goals 53 Assists 8

Kyogo Furuhashi is open to the move to the Premier League and there is a belief that personal terms will not be a problem, but City are also eyeing another forward who is younger as a potential option and a deal hasn't been made yet.

The player has caught the eye of City chiefs and the belief is that he will be willing to come in as a squad player to offer back-up to Norwegian star Haaland, but is also capable of filling a hole in the squad with his quality.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Only Lawrence Shankland has scored more Scottish Premiership goals than Kyogo Furuhashi since he joined Celtic in 2021.

Gundogan Set to Return to the Etihad

German will leave Barcelona after just one season

City are closing in on the return of Ilkay Gundogan after just one year to bolster their midfield, after he was told he could leave Barcelona for free just one year after joining.

The Germany international scored twice in the FA Cup final win over Manchester United as he helped the team lift the treble, before leaving when his contract expired for the Camp Nou.

But after the Catalan club signed Dani Olmo this summer, they need to balance their books and Gundogan's €15million per-year wages are something they want to get off the books. He has been told he can leave without a transfer fee, and Pep Guardiola has told the City board to bring him back.

Gundogan is expected to sign a two-year deal to return, and will compete for a spot in the midfield this season.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.