Aston Villa are braced for interest in star midfielder Jacob Ramsey this summer from Manchester City, according to TBR Football.

The Villans have had a decent campaign so far this season, reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League and still being in contention for a top five finish in the Premier League - as well as reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals.

That form has seen top clubs around Europe begin to take a look at their squad, and Ramsey is someone who has been identified by Pep Guardiola as a target who could improve their options in midfield for next season.

Man City Eyeing Jacob Ramsey

Aston Villa would demand at least £50m

Man City are looking to overhaul their squad this summer after suffering a major drop-off in form which has ended their hopes of a Premier League title or European trophy before February was over.

Club legend Kevin De Bruyne is expected to leave when his contract expires, while there are question marks over the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish too. And Man City are now eyeing Villa sensation Ramsey as a potential target to replace them if they leave.

Villa are known to be struggling financially with PSR rules and with Ramsey, who has been described as "unbelievable" by Sky Sports pundit Ty Bracey, being an academy graduate, any sale would go down as pure profit and hugely ease their worries. But Unai Emery sees him as a key player and wouldn't want to lose him - and therefore the club have slapped an asking price of at least £50m on his head.

Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa Statistics 2024/25 Games 31 Minutes (minus FA Cup) 1504 Goals 3 Assists 4

City aren't the only club interested with Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea also showing an interest, but as it stands no club have made their interest concrete with talks or an offer.

Ramsey is capable of playing centrally or on either wing and that versatility has seen him come into contention for Thomas Tuchel's first England squad for the internationals later this month, with the 23-year-old having previously only been capped by the Under-21 side.

While his production hasn't been the best, Ramsey's performances have seen him become a key star in Emery's Villa side and it would no doubt take big money to prize him away from Villa Park.

