Ilkay Gundogan was the star of the show as Manchester City beat Manchester United to win the 2022-23 FA Cup final.

The 32-year-old scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history when he volleyed the ball past David de Gea inside 13 seconds at Wembley.

Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute but Gundogan won the game - and the trophy - for City with his second goal of the match early in the second half.

Gundogan was deservedly named Man of the Match following his heroics.

The German midfielder’s two goals sealed City’s second major trophy of the season and kept the club’s dream of winning a historic treble firmly alive.

Despite his match-winning performance, though, club captain Gundogan didn’t receive a FA Cup winners’ medal at Wembley.

Naturally, this confused many people. Gundogan even lifted the trophy without a medal around his neck.

So, what happened? Why didn’t Gundogan receive a winners’ medal after inspiring City to FA Cup glory?

Per The Sun, Prince William - the man handing out the medals - appeared to explain to both Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne that he’d run out.

Goalkeeper Ederson later passed his medal to De Bruyne during the celebrations but Gundogan missed out completely.

Even Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez, who wasn’t in the Man City squad, was seen wearing a medal in the post-match photos.

Teams are given 20 medals for the starting XI and nine subs. Another medal is reserved for the manager.

Gundogan was just unfortunate that his medal was taken before he got to lift the trophy.

Does Gundogan now have his FA Cup winners’ medal?

Because clubs are given an additional 19 medals, ensuring all staff get one after winning the FA Cup, Gundogan eventually received his later in the weekend.

It probably didn’t matter an awful lot to the Germany international, who always thinks about the team before himself.

But it would have been more fitting had Gundogan, the FA Cup final’s star performer, lifted the trophy with a hard-earned medal around his neck.

Gundogan will now have his sights set on adding a Champions League winners’ medal to his collection.

Man City will complete their treble if they defeat Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.