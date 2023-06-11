Manchester City will not have the Champions League winners’ badge on their kit next season, despite lifting the trophy on Saturday night.

Pep Guardiola’s revered side completed a historic treble with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the only goal of the game in the second half as City finally added the European Cup to their silverware cabinet.

Having also won the Premier League and FA Cup in recent weeks, Guardiola’s men have cemented their status as one of the greatest teams in English football history.

"I'm tired, calm and satisfied. It's so difficult to win," Guardiola, who also won the treble with Barcelona, said after the final whistle.

"It was written in the stars. It belongs to us."

Why won't Man City have Champions League badge on their kit?

Despite City’s stunning achievement, though, the Champions League winners’ badge will not be on their kits next season.

We’ve seen the badge on other teams’ kits after winning the Champions League in recent seasons, including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

So, why won’t the badge by on City’s next kit?

Per The Mirror, UEFA’s Badge of Honour is not awarded to teams that have only won the Champions League once.

In fact, there are only a select few clubs in European football who can currently wear it.

Introduced at the beginning of the 2000-01 season, clubs must win a European title either five times or three times in succession to qualify for the badge.

This means that the only clubs who can currently wear the badge are: Barcelona, Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Real Madrid.

Sevilla can also wear UEFA’s Badge of Honour thanks to their remarkable Europa League exploits. The Spanish outfit have won Europe’s second-tier competition on seven occasions (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2023).

The likes of Inter, Manchester United, Juventus, Benfica and Chelsea would also need to win the Champions League on at least two more occasions in order to qualify for the badge.

City must win the Champions League three times in a row, or four more times, to get the badge on the sleeves of their kit.

So, their kit won't look quite like this next season:

Still, that won’t matter a jot to Guardiola, his players and the club’s fans right now.

They've just completed one of the toughest feats in football.