A financial expert has claimed that Manchester City will be relegated from the Premier League should the club be found guilty of their impending 115 Financial Fair Play charges. A date has yet to be announced publicly for the Citizens' hearing, although external pressure has been growing on the powers that be to move the case forward.

Everton and Nottingham Forest were charged with failure to comply with the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) earlier in the week, with the former club having already been deducted 10 points earlier in the season. This has got everyone talking about the many charges hovering above the head of Man City.

Each case is different and proving 115 charges will no doubt take a lot more time than far fewer charges. Man City have become one of the most dominant forces in world football over the course of the past decade, with Pep Guardiola's men reaching the pinnacle of football by winning the most prestigious treble available to them in the 2022/23 season (the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League).

But what comes next should the English champions be found guilty of their excessive charge sheet?

Man City could drop down the divisions

A financial expert has broken down the potential sanctions

Speaking to talkSport, financial advisor Stefan Borson shed some light on what can be expected should the club be deemed guilty. Borson explained this case is: "On a completely different level [to Everton and Nottingham Forest]."

There can be no question that, if these charges are proven, this will end in at least relegation. There is the suggestion of conspiracy over, effectively, a ten-year period.

Should the Citizens be related from the top flight, it will be interesting to see what happens to the club in regard to the manager and playing staff. Borson continued to stress the serious nature of the situation as he added: "If proven, this is super serious. Nobody would argue with that. City will say, I promise you, that this is an allegation of the most serious nature."

There has certainly been a clamping down on teams who have broken Financial Fair Play regulations, with Man City's being the biggest case to date. Richard Masters - the Chief Executive of the Premier League - confirmed a date has been set for City's hearing but didn't expand upon when that is.

Borson explained: "There are strict confidentiality clauses within the Premier League rules, so I assume that is what he had in mind when he said he can't comment when it is."

Man City's next steps

Guardiola's men are embroiled in a fierce title race

While matters off the pitch are out of the hands of the players and Guardiola, there is still a job at hand on the pitch. City are still in contention to retain all three trophies they lifted in the previous campaign, after reaching the knockout rounds of the Champions League and the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

The Premier League title race is fiercely competitive with only five points separating the top five teams in the division. Guardiola took his side to the Club World Cup in December and would have been thrilled that their rivals all dropped points while the champions were away.

Being within only two points of league leaders Liverpool, Man City are still the firm favourites to lift the trophy in May, but how will these honours be looked upon in the future?