Manchester City 'will definitely be in the mix' to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed another successful campaign in the Bundesliga and has attracted suitors from around Europe due to his impressive performances.

ESPN recently reported that Manchester City lead Real Madrid in the race to sign Bellingham in a transfer that could cost over £130 million.

The Citizens are said to be in the market for another midfielder due to ongoing concerns surrounding the futures of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva. However, Borussia Dortmund have yet to give up hope of keeping hold of their star man.

The report also claims Liverpool were also keen on bringing the England international to Anfield; nevertheless, they have now decided to focus on improving the depth of their squad rather than electing to spend a large sum of money on one player.

Real Madrid are still believed to be pursuing a deal for the teenage sensation. At the same time, Manchester United also hold a keen interest in his services going into the forthcoming transfer window.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Jude Bellingham?

Sky Sports journalist Sheth thinks that Manchester City will be up there as a potential destination if Bellingham chooses to leave Signal Iduna Park this summer.

Sheth told GMS: "Manchester City will definitely be in the mix for Jude Bellingham, as you'd expect Real Madrid to be as well. If you look at Real Madrid's profile in midfield, they're starting to regenerate that midfield; Kroos and Modric can't go on forever. They seem timeless; they're just fantastic. They seem to be on the team sheet all the time, even in their mid to late thirties. However, at some point, they will want to regenerate that midfield and they've started that process already; Camavinga is at Real Madrid, Tchouaméni's at Real Madrid. How about Jude Bellingham as well?"

Would Jude Bellingham be a good signing for Manchester City?

He'd certainly excite Manchester City supporters, put it that way. In 2022/23, Bellingham has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, notching ten goals and seven assists, as per Transfermarkt.

As shown on FBRef, the 19-year-old has also managed to perform 125 shot-creating actions this term, demonstrating his ability to be a regular creative force at the heart of the midfield.

Bellingham is a truly elite talent who has a bit of everything and it'll surely only be a matter of time until he makes his next move. Manchester City will hope that they can be involved in that conversation and the idea of the Stourbridge-born man linking up with former teammate Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne would be a mouthwatering prospect at the Etihad.