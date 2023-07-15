Manchester City still have a decision to make on Joao Cancelo's future, despite continued interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Cancelo spent the second half of the 2022/23 season out on loan at Bayern Munich and speculation about his next move is beginning to grow.

Manchester City transfer news - Joao Cancelo

There was likely a case of 'what could've been' for Cancelo at the back-end of last season, with the Portuguese international having to watch on as his fellow City teammates went on to win the Champions League and complete the treble.

Cancelo was, of course, absent from the City squad at that time, having been sent on loan to Bayern Munich in the January transfer window, following a rumoured bust-up with boss Guardiola.

From Guardiola and City's point of view, the move was a masterstroke, but with the campaign having come to a close and Cancelo - who was described as 'world class' while out on loan at Bayern Munich - set to return to the club for pre-season, questions over what comes next for the wing-back are starting to be asked.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT Guardiola was open to selling Cancelo during this transfer window.

However, finding a suitable destination for the 44-cap Portuguese international could prove difficult.

What has Dean Jones said about Cancelo and Man City?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted City were ready to cut ties with Cancelo, but claimed they were having trouble finding a suitor.

On the 29-year-old, Jones said: “The full-back situation is interesting because Cancelo is still expected to leave and there has also been all the uncertainty around Kyle Walker.

“However this plays out, I’m told that links with players like Alphonso Davies and Achraf Hakimi are wide of the mark. They are not looking at those players or indeed players particularly like them.

“We all know City are evolving their playing style and the Gvardiol transfer is still expected to happen so he will add weight on the left side of their defence.

“Cancelo’s circumstances are strange right now. You would think that if he returns to City now with the right application and focus he could easily become part of the set-up again.

"But what we also know is that Guardiola has moved away from the model that Cancelo used to thrive in and further than that, seems content with the idea he doesn’t stay.

“The big question is, where will he go? Barcelona are primed if it is cheap enough or on loan so if there is to be something soon, it’s probably that. Arsenal has been touted and that case has been very quiet for now - but it may not stay that way.

“My information is that if Cancelo is still there for the taking later in the window, Arsenal may well look to strike a deal. It’s not been totally forgotten about, it’s just not a main priority. More of a luxury.”

What next for Man City?

As alluded to by Jones, Cancelo isn't the only defensive player linked with a move away from City, with Walker subject to interest from German outfit Bayern Munich (BILD).

Elsewhere, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT in another interview that Aymeric Laporte is another player considering his options, with an Etihad Stadium exit a possibility this summer.

That's because, according to The Athletic, the Premier League champions are closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, who looks set to replace Laporte in the City squad.

It means a busy couple of weeks are expected for City in the transfer market, as Guardiola aims to build a side not only capable of defending their Premier League crown, but also their European title too.