Manchester City could be involved in the conversation to sign Barcelona man Frenkie de Jong this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

City have been quick to refresh their squad after their recent treble triumph and Jones expects even more activity at the Etihad Stadium before the season starts.

Manchester City transfer news - Frenkie de Jong

It's already been a busy summer transfer window for City. Just weeks after lifting the club's maiden Champions League trophy, captain Ilkay Gundogan was shown the door by the Blues' bosses, after his expiring contract wasn't renewed.

Instead, the German international packed his bags and left Manchester for Barcelona, where the 32-year-old signed a two-year deal with the La Liga side (The Guardian).

By this point, City had already lined up his replacement, with Mateo Kovacic joining the Manchester-based outfit from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Putting pen to paper on a move that cost City £30 million, the Croatian international became the first incoming of what looks like being a hectic summer for the Premier League champions.

Kovacic will likely be joined in east Manchester by international teammate Josko Gvardiol, who according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is being courted by Guardiola and Co.

But if reports out of Spain are to be believed, Kovacic and Gvardiol are unlikely to be the only superstar arrivals this summer, with the one-time European champions eyeing up a move for de Jong.

It's suggested that City could sanction a move for the midfielder, with a figure close to £100 million currently being touted.

While competition for his signature is likely to be rife, Jones does think City stand a strong chance of landing the £613,000-per-week earner, should he want to leave Barcelona.

De Jong was part of a £65 million transfer ploy from City's rivals Manchester United last summer, which ultimately fell apart later in the window.

What has Dean Jones said about Frenkie de Jong to Man City?

Commenting on various other Premier League sides who might show an interest in de Jong's services, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Arsenal’s style of play would suit de Jong and it would be nice, but also, if he was available right now, they wouldn't even have a clear run on him.

"You would obviously have Man United back in the discussion and you'd also have Man City at this point in the discussion.

"Man City are long-term admirers of de Jong. We’ve seen this summer, they've already had a look at a couple of high-profile midfielders and if de Jong was available on the market, you'd absolutely expect they'd go in.”

What else is happening at Man City this summer?

With the attention currently locked on potential incomings at City, it also has to be said that various players are being linked with moves away from the Premier League giant this summer.

Most notably Bernardo Silva, who according to a report by CBS Sports is subject to interest from French side Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal.

Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that City could 'finally' lose Silva during this window, after back-to-back summers of transfer speculation.

Whereas Aymeric Laporte is another name tipped to leave the Blues in the coming weeks, with the Spanish international having featured just 12 times in the Premier League for City last season.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Laporte's future will likely be influenced by the Gvardiol deal, hinting that if the RB Leipzig man was signed, it would lead to him leaving City this summer.