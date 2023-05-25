Manchester City would be open to a swap deal involving Joao Cancelo and Joshua Kimmich when the window opens, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Cancelo is rumoured to have played his final game for City, having joined Bayern Munich on loan in the January transfer window.

Manchester City transfer news - Joao Cancelo & Joshua Kimmich

Despite the panic surrounding his exit at the time, it's safe to say City haven't missed Cancelo since he joined Bayern on loan until the end of the season.

In fact, there is a school of thought suggesting Cancelo's departure is the reason why City are now on course for a historic treble, with the Portuguese international having been considered a nuisance within the dressing room.

With the Premier League already in the bag, and back-to-back finals in the FA Cup and Champions League to come, City haven't looked back in anger since losing Cancelo, whose market value is in the region of £52 million, with speculation he has already played his final game for the Manchester-based outfit starting to grow.

According to a report by The Sun, City are willing to let Cancelo leave the club at the end of the season and could even look to use him as part of a sensational swap deal for Bayern's Kimmich, who himself is valued at £70 million by Transfermarkt.

Guardiola worked with the German superstar during his time with the Bavarian giants and if reports are to be believed, would be open to bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

What has Dean Jones said about a Cancelo and Kimmich swap deal?

When quizzed on the likelihood of this deal happening, transfer insider Jones remained sceptical, but did admit it would appeal to City more than Bayern.

On the prospects of a swap between Cancelo and Kimmich, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "If Bayern were open to a swap deal of any type between Cancelo and Kimmich, I'm sure Man City would absolutely bite their hand off.

"But all of my understanding is that that's just not going to be the case. Bayern Munich are in a very difficult situation right now, where they might not win the title for the first time in over a decade and losing Joshua Kimmich on the back of that would be an absolute disaster."

Who would be getting the better deal between City and Bayern?

Widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in Europe this time last year, Cancelo's drop-off in form has come as a surprise, with attitude problems said to be playing a part.

At the time of his departure from City, a rumoured bust-up was said to be the sole reason for Cancelo packing his bags and now any chance of reconciling with Guardiola appears to have passed.

Despite this, the ex-Juventus star remains a canny operator and should Bayern act upon their option to buy - which is said to be in the region of £61 million - they would still be landing a supreme footballer.

Being said, Kimmich is a class above Cancelo in terms of quality and as the poster boy of German football, it would represent a huge setback for Bayern should they lose the 28-year-old this summer.