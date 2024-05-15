Highlights Manchester City's impending financial charges were discussed by Richard Keys, Andy Gray and Jason McAteer as the club close in on a fourth successive Premier League title.

Erling Haaland netted a second-half brace as Spurs defeated Tottenham 2-0 in north London to move two points clear of Arsenal.

A date has been set for the Citizens' hearing, but it has not been made public knowledge.

Manchester City's impending 115 Financial Fair Play charges have once again come to the fore as the Citizens close in on a fourth consecutive Premier League title triumph. Pep Guardiola's men defeated Tottenham 2-0 in north London on Tuesday to pull two points clear of Arsenal with just one game left to play.

After seeing the home team waste a number of incredible goalscoring opportunities, Erling Haaland tapped in the opening goal from yards out after a pinpoint delivery from Kevin De Bruyne. The Norwegian then secured all three points for his side by smashing home a penalty following Pedro Porro's foul on Jeremy Doku.

The club's dominance in recent years has 'stuck in the throat' of those associated with Liverpool and Arsenal, who have been the biggest challengers to City's throne in recent years, according to retired midfielder Jason McAteer. A date has reportedly been set for the club's hearing, although Premier League chief executive Richard Masters hasn't made that date public.

This has left many outsiders quick to question the integrity of all the trophies the men in sky blue have won over the past 12 years. It's not only fans who have been left frustrated at the length of time taken for the hearing to come around, but pundits have also discussed the pending charges on various occasions.

Man City's Charges Discussed

Richard Keys read out the full charge sheet on air

Richard Keys, Andy Gray and Jason McAteer spoke about the 115 alleged breaches of financial rules during beIN Sports' coverage of the crunch Premier League fixture. Keys claimed: "It [Man City's success] all comes with an asterisk." The presenter was, of course, referring to the charges hanging over the club's head.

McAteer added context to the situation from a supporters' point of view, saying: "My team, Liverpool, have been hot on their [Man City's] heels. It does stick in your throat when you think how close we got to Man City and how many titles we could have won. Then you look at the circumstances where they have been able to spend what they want. They've had fantastic lawyers and even better accountants."

Arsenal are the side that look set to miss out on Premier League glory to the Manchester-based juggernaut in the 2023/24 season. Keys read out the charges City face:

"54 failures to provide accurate financial information between 2009 and 2018, 14 failures to provide accurate details for player and manager payments, five failures to comply with UEFA's rules including Financial Fair Play, seven breaches of the Premier League's PSR rules, 35 failures to co-operate with the Premier League's investigations - that's the charge sheet."

Man City's Dominance Set to Continue

The Citizens are on the verge of history

Pep Guardiola's side are set to win their sixth Premier League title in seven years, while also becoming the first team in the history of the division to win the trophy four years in a row. Not even Sir Alex Ferguson's most dominant Manchester United side could achieve that feat, yet their fierce rivals are now one win away from doing so.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have won 14 trophies since Pep Guardiola took over as manager in 2016.

There can be no doubting the brilliance of the man in the dugout and the players on the pitch, but there will continue to be question marks around how Man City got into the position they now find themselves in until the hearing takes place.