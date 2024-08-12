Highlights The hearing into Man City's alleged FFP breaches is set to begin in September.

A verdict is reportedly expected to be found in early 2025.

Points deductions, fines and stripping of titles have all been speculated as potential punishments.

The hearing into Manchester City's alleged breaches of financial fair play regulations is set to kick off in September, with a verdict expected to be reached by early 2025, according to the latest reports. It has been purported that the champions of England have made a total of 115 transgressions over a multi-year period, with potential punishments including fines, a points deduction and the stripping of their Premier League titles all rumoured to be potential punishments.

Now though, it appears that the countdown to any consequences seems to have begun, with the Cityzens facing an anxious wait as to what their future in English football holds.

3:48 Related Full list of FFP charges against Manchester City Manchester City have been hit with 115 charges of Financial Fair Play breaches. Here is a full breakdown and a timeline of events.

City Verdict Expected Early Next Year

The hearing is set to last 10 weeks

According to the latest update from the Times, the commencement of City's trial is set to take place within the next month, with an independent commission looking to delve into all the evidence before making a decision on the club's supposed violations. Back in April, the Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters, implied that a date had been put in place, stating that: "The case will resolve itself at some point in the near future."

It is stated in the report that the independent commission in place expected the hearing to proceed in November, but should there be no further delays, an estimated time of around mid-late September is now being targeted. The outcome of City's separate legal case regarding the Premier League's associated party transactions (APT) rules is expected to be announced within the next two weeks, potentially paving the way for the hearing on the 115 alleged charges to occur sooner.

The champions have already found themselves being handed a £2m fine this summer for having been at fault for 22 delayed kick-offs over the two seasons. Should they be found guilty of this crime, then the punishment is expected to be far more severe.

Timeline of City's Alleged Breaches

It is believed City's FFP regulation violations go back to 2009

The investigation into the Etihad outfit began in 2018 after documents including copies of former manager Roberto Mancini's contract were leaked by German outlet Der Spiegel.

The alleged rule breaches include failing to provide accurate financial information for nine separate seasons, withholding full details of Mancini's compensation during his four seasons at the club from 2009 to 2013, and not disclosing complete information on player remuneration, including that of former midfielder Yaya Toure, over six seasons from 2010/11 to 2015/16. Additionally, City have been charged with failing to cooperate with the investigation and withholding documents as required over five seasons, from 2018/19 to 2022/23.

In 2019, the club were banned from European competition for two years by UEFA, but the decision was later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The court ruled that payments of £30 million in allegedly disguised owner equity funding through the Etisalat telecom company could not be treated as rule breaches because they were time-barred.