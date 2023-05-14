Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has brutally trolled Arsenal fans following their 3-0 loss at home to Brighton.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, the visitors ran away with the game in the second half, dealing a massive blow to any remaining Premier League title aspirations the Gunners had.

Julio Enciso opened the scoring for the Seagulls, netting a close-range header six minutes after the restart.

Little changed until the final five minutes, with Mikel Arteta’s side struggling to find a way through despite enjoying large spells of possession.

But the game was put beyond all doubt when Deniz Undav chipped Aaron Ramsdale, sparking jubilant celebrations in the away end.

Ecuadorian Pervis Estupinan then wrapped up the scoring in added time.

Arteta slams Arsenal performance as "unacceptable"

Unsurprisingly, spirits in the home dressing room were incredibly low following the match, and that was reflected in both Martin Odegaard and Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments.

“A week away from here I was standing here and feeling proud,” Arteta told Sky Sports. “And today we have to apologise because the performance that we had in the second half was not acceptable.

“Mathematically it [the title] is still possible because this is football, but today it is impossible to be thinking about it. We have to first digest the result and performance in the second half and understand why and have a very different reaction in the next game.”

The Spaniard clearly looked gutted by what had transpired over the last few hours, as did Odegaard, who felt like the title was out of reach now.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult now we have to be honest,” he said.

“It’s not a good feeling at the moment. I don’t know what happened to be honest but big big disappointment and it feels like there’s no hope now.”

Laporte’s brutal tweet after the match

But while it was disappointment for Arsenal fans, it was elation for Man City supporters, who know that they are just a win away from another league title.

And one player, Laporte, could not resist winding Arsenal fans up.

The Spaniard chose to post a GIF of the Rock, with the iconic wrestling star sniffing the air above a caption of: “I can smell it.”

Talk about kicking someone while they’re down, let alone a whole team.

And supporters were big fans of the sly dig.

Well apart from Arsenal fans, of course.

It is still possible that City drop points and let Arsenal back into the title race.

But given how well Pep Guardiola has his side playing at the moment, it would take an implosion of massive proportions for them to lose it now.

Following City’s victory over Everton earlier in the day, three points against Chelsea next Sunday will be enough for them to clinch the title.

With an FA Cup final and Champions League still on the cards as well, a historic treble could yet come to fruition.