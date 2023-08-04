Highlights Ilkay Gundogan, who played a crucial role in Manchester City's treble-winning season, has left the club to join FC Barcelona, leaving an open captaincy position for Pep Guardiola to fill.

Manchester City are blessed with several outstanding candidates who could easily take over the vacant captaincy.

Manchester City achieved the unthinkable last season and became only the second English side ever to clinch the illustrious crown of treble winners. Under the immense directorship of Pep Guardiola, the Cityzens secured their status as legends in Sky Blue folklore.

Guardiola’s squad will forever be immortalised along with a very select and eulogised few that took their places in the treble hall of fame before them. The man responsible for galvanising his teammates under the remit of captain was, of course, Ilkay Gundogan whose displays last season were principal to his side’s efforts.

The German figure-headed Man City’s late title charge, sealed the FA Cup with a brace, and lifted the continent’s big-eared piece of major silverware in a matter of weeks. However, after seven years of service, the former Borussia Dortmund star has decorated the Etihad in search of a new challenge in the shape of Spanish giants, FC Barcelona.

Now captain-less, Guardiola is tasked with deploying his discerning flair for uncovering a fusion of footballing ability and on-field management skills once more in order to appoint a new captain for the season ahead.

Kevin De Bruyne

We need to talk about Kevin... Electing the ginger playmaking maestro would either be an inspired stroke of genius, or an ill-thought-out misfire for the simple fact his impeccably high standards could run the risk of alienating his teammates who aren’t quite as brilliant as he is.

In all seriousness, the Belgian-wiz is one of the primary faces of the Premier League, and the way he strokes a ball is similar to that of the way an artist strokes their brush on a blank canvas.

Watching Kevin De Bruyne dictate a game, picking out passes from acute angles, and dropping the ball on a sixpence is possibly as near to footballing artistry as one can get.

The attacking midfielder comprises both age, wisdom, and experience; a dreamy concoction of attributes as far as a prospective captain is concerned. Currently sitting on 102 assists, De Bruyne has the fourth most of all time in the Premier League, and is just nine off second place.

John Stones

When he’s not speaking in a convincing Jamaican accent to an amused Raheem Sterling, or dancing in the middle of the City changing room, John Stones can be found in that hybrid role of half-centre back half-midfielder.

The Englishman was a revelation in the Guardiola-invented role last season, a position that was seemingly fashioned with him in mind.

The former Barnsley and Everton centre-half has been with the Sky Blues since 2016 and was one of Pep’s very first signings. Ideally placed in the middle of the park to bark orders at his teammates, the central defender by trade has proven his versatility and has the experience to boot.

Stones is evidently a charismatic, well-liked member of the squad, and his disarming approach to interviews, and natural capacity to speak succinctly about footballing matters could be paramount to his potential selection.

Rodri

The Spaniard who uses the commercial airline, Jet2 rather than flying privately to return from his holidays is clearly a man of the people (and of the environment).

The central defensive midfielder is arguably, the best in his position in the world, and his goal in this year’s Champions League final was ultimately the difference-maker for Manchester City.

The 27-year-old is primed for the club’s vacant captaincy, and having signed a new five-year deal just last year, he could well be a standout choice with his future committed to the club.

The former Villareal and Atletico Madrid starlet made his captain-swansong at international level earlier this year in Spain’s 2-0 defeat to Scotland, perhaps not the best first impression, but an opportunity he’ll no doubt relish again at either domestic or international level.

Kyle Walker

The right-back has been a consistent presence at the back for Guardiola’s City sides, and has survived each regeneration that has been undertaken at the Etihad.

With pace to burn, and very literally showing no signs of slowing down even at 33 years old, the former Spurs and Sheffield United fullback has been a model servant in East Manchester.

Having mixed it with the best of them, holding his own against some of the world’s most dangerous wingers, Walker is defensively astute, and the born commander was even named as City’s captain for the club’s pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich, the same side the Yorkshireman has been linked with a move to this summer, with just a year left on his contract. Although, contrary to reports Walker's preference is to stay put according to reports.

The defender would be a truly solid acquisition for any top side and would be a massive loss if Citt decide to part ways after six years.

Ederson

Ederson’s goalkeeping credentials have always been immaculate, yet it could be argued that the embarrassment of riches at Manchester City’s disposal has resulted in the Brazilian shot-stopper missing out on the credit he deserves.

The 29-year-old has been in Manchester since 2017, making 289 appearances for the Sky Blues, and keeping 139 clean sheets. Yet, despite his impressive shut-out statistics, Ederson’s value truly lies with his ability to build from the back with his pinpoint goal-kicks, and dexterity with both feet, a key ingredient in Guardiola’s free-flowing, and fluid footballing recipe.

Going into his career's foremost period, the man heralding from São Paulo is another potential contender for the coveted armband, amalgamating experience, talent, and the vocal range all ‘keepers possess.

Rúben Dias

The Portuguese centre-half is arguably, the best defender in the world currently. The centrepiece to that ingenious Guardiola back three, the £65 million signing has been at the club for three years, and is now entering his fourth campaign sporting the sky blue of City.

The 26-year-old has made 133 appearances for the Cityzens in all competitions during his time with the club, having kept 34 clean sheets in 87 Premier League games.

Approaching his prime years as a footballer, and having accumulated a vast amount of experience under his belt, Dias could be primed for the captain’s armband if the call does come from above.