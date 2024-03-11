Highlights Ederson has been ruled out for four weeks after picking up a leg injury.

The keeper picked up the injury during a Premier League match against Liverpool.

City will rely on backup Ortega in upcoming crucial matches, including a showdown with Arsenal.

Manchester City have been dealt a huge blow in their quest to win a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title, as first-choice goalkeeper Ederson has been sidelined for four weeks with a leg injury. The Brazilian picked up the knock during the Citizens' top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool on Sunday, and will now miss around a month of action for Pep Guardiola's side.

The injury occurred when Ederson collided with Darwin Nunez early in the second half of the Premier League fixture. The Brazilian clattered into the Reds' forward, giving away a penalty which Alexis Mac Allister dutifully converted shortly afterwards. The goal was a setback for City in their race against both Liverpool and Arsenal for the top-flight trophy, but the injury that Ederson also picked up in the process is likely to be an even bigger hit.

Ederson Injured Himself Fouling Darwin Nunez

He Conceded a Penalty in the Process

Ederson lunged in at Nunez recklessly and suffered the leg injury in doing so. While he initially remained on the pitch and even attempted to save the penalty himself, he was quickly forced off not too long after. He was replaced by Stefan Ortega, who has often acted as his deputy during his time in Manchester.

Now, with several big games coming up, including a must-see battle against the Gunners on March 31, one which may be pivotal in deciding who lifts the Premier League trophy in May, City will be without their number-one shot-stopper. Guardiola's side currently trails Arsenal by a point in the table, but it could have been more after an intense clash at Anfield on Sunday.

City Escaped Anfield With a Point

Liverpool Had Them Under the Cosh

Despite taking an early lead through John Stones, City will feel fortunate to have come away from Anfield with a point after Liverpool dominated Guardiola's side in the second half of their Premier League encounter. Despite the numerous injuries that Jurgen Klopp's side have been hit with, they turned things around magnificently following the penalty that Ederson gave away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City's match against Liverpool was the first time they'd had less possession than their opponents in a match since February 2023 against Arsenal

They conjured up several glorious opportunities to score, and if they had been just a little bit more clinical, or if their penalty claim right at the death had been given, they'd have put City to the sword and would find themselves set atop of the Premier League table themselves right now, rather than Arsenal.

Related Liverpool Controversially Denied Late Penalty vs Man City Liverpool were denied a last-minute penalty in their draw against Manchester City.

A mere point separates all three teams at the top of the league, in what is shaping up to be one of the closest three-horse races in quite some time. No side will want to slip up and lose ground now, but with their first-choice keeper now out for four weeks, things have gotten a whole lot tougher for City.