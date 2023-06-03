Erling Haaland might be enjoying the most successful year of his footballing career on the pitch, but he has suffered a small setback off it.

According to reports, the Norwegian’s request to trademark his own name has been rejected.

Haaland has had a meteoric rise to football stardom, becoming one of Europe’s most recognisable players today.

You can’t be too surprised, given that the forward has shattered records in the Premier League for Manchester City this season.

Fifty-two goals in all competitions is just ridiculous, but it will simply be the icing on the cake for Haaland if he lifts two more trophies before the end of his season.

Haaland’s trademark request rejected

With a rise in notoriety in the last few years, Haaland has attempted to trademark his name in Norway.

But according to the Norwegian news outlet VG, his request has been rejected.

Haaland made three trademark applications to the Norwegian Patent Board. He wanted to trademark his signature, his famous “lotus” celebration, and also his name.

The first two were approved with no problems, with the striker now having the exclusive rights to both in Norway and the opportunity to now apply to have them internationally trademarked.

But the third request was not permitted.

According to the report, a similar “Haaland” trademark request was made in September 2022 by a 29-year-old man from Oslo.

Consequently, Haaland’s own bid was rejected for being too similar to the already registered term.

Ironic really, given that a previous report from the Daily Star revealed he added an extra "a" to his birth name to make it sound more anglicized and to improve sponsorship and marketing opportunities.

What are Haaland’s options?

Should he wish to contest the decision, Haaland now has three months to lodge an appeal.

He has three options: take legal action against the current owner, pay to use the name, or buy the trademark from the owner.

However, two things are also in his favour.

A jubilant Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his 35th goal of the Premier League campaign - an outright record for a single season. Vs. West Ham, 2023

VG report that if the holder is found to have acquired the trademark in “bad faith” and has no connection to the name, then the complaint will result in the holder losing the right to the name.

Furthermore, Norwegian law on trademarks dictates that the holder must make use of the name within five years of registering it.

That will usually mean creating products.

Should the 29-year-old fail to make use of the trademark, then they will lose the rights to it in four years no matter what.

What next for Haaland?

With this incident being dealt with behind the scenes, Haaland’s focus will be squarely on City’s final two matches this season.

Up first is the FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley, with the Red Devils eager to halt their rival’s treble charge.

And in a week, City face Inter in the Champions League final.

Lift both trophies, and both City and Haaland will write themselves into the history books.